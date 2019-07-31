Wednesday, July 31, 2019Back to
Xiaomi's Poco F2 leaks suggest phone might sport a water drop notch AMOLED display

It was expected earlier that Xiaomi might replace its sub-brand Poco brand with another sub-brand Redmi.


tech2 News StaffJul 31, 2019 18:26:57 IST

There were rumors that traveled in the market recently that Xiaomi is going to shut down its sub-brand Poco and might replace it with Redmi since it is doing really well these days. Several tech analysts also agreed that we might have to say bye-bye to Poco soon. This was being speculated because the company recently launched Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro (Review) that fall in the same price bracket that was supposed to be for Poco smartphones. But could these rumours of discontinuation be false?

Xiaomi is now working on launching its another Poco smartphone in the market. This smartphone is expected to be the successor to Poco F1 (Review) and might be called Poco F2. A tipster also recently tweeted saying that Xiaomi is working on Poco F2 that will come with an AMOLED display.

Poco F1. Image: Tech2


According to a report by Slashleaks, the smartphone will come with a waterdrop notch. An image of the screen guard of the device was spotted by the company which led to the leak.

Image: Slashleaks.

Since Poco is known to launch pocket-friendly smartphones so it is being expected that Poco F2 will be an affordable smartphone. There will be more leaks for sure before the official launch of this smartphone. But one thing is crystal clear here that if this smartphone is being developed now than the brand is not going anywhere and we will be getting more smartphones from the brand.

Of course, take this entire information with a truckload of salt since none of these sources are verifiable.

