Xiaomi's Mi Band 4 with a colour OLED display to be unveiled in China on 11 June

Xiaomi's expected to launch two variants of the Mi Band 4, one with NFC and one without NFC.

tech2 News StaffJun 05, 2019 16:34:30 IST

Xiaomi has just confirmed that the company will soon launch the next iteration of its widely-popular fitness band — the Mi Band 4.

In a post on Chinese social media site Weibo, Xiaomi officially announced that it would launch the Mi Band 4 on 11 June at an event in China. The poster does not reveal a lot about the band itself but does show off what appears to be the highlight of the Mi Band 4 — a colour OLED display.

From what we know so far, the Mi Band 4 is expected to come with a new colour OLED panel that will be a bit bigger than the current model, the Mi Band 3 (review). We've had reports which suggest that the new Mi Band would come with NFC connectivity and Bluetooth 5.0 low energy as well.

Mi Band 4 launch poster. Image: Weibo/ Xiaomi China

The Mi Band 4 is expected to arrive in two variants this time around, one of which will feature NFC. The latter will likely cost approximately $72 (approximately Rs 5,000), while the cheaper variant costing around $43 (approximately Rs 3,000). Both versions are also rumoured to be powered by a 135 mAh battery.

According to a December 2018 IDC report, the Mi Band 3 became India’s largest selling wearable product within just three months of its launch. The band currently sells for Rs 1,999 across online and offline retail outlets. The one complaint that fans of the Mi Band have had in India though, is the lack of colours to choose from. Something we hope Xiaomi addresses once the upcoming Mi Band 4 is launched in India.

