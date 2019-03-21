tech2 News Staff

Just a few days after the David Chui, CFO at Huami, Xiaomi's watch division, confirmed the Mi Band 4, the fitness tracker has been spotted on the Bluetooth certification website.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, two variants of the Mi Band 4 bearing model numbers XMSH08HM and XMSH07HM were spotted as certified by the Bluetooth SIG, the body that certifies all Bluetooth devices. The website of the body lists the design name of the two variants as "Mi Smart Band 4 NFC" which quite clearly points at the device in question here.

While that's out of the way, the listing also confirms support for the Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy standard on the Mi Band 4. This is a step up from the Mi Band 3's Bluetooth 4.2 Low Energy support and should immediately translate to better connectivity on the new tracker.

The listing also points towards NFC support on certain variants of the Mi Band 4. Now, the Mi Band 3 also feature NFC support on certain variants but that's certainly not the variant that currently sells in India. So we can't be certain if that will be an addition to the Mi Band 4 that is brought to India.

However, with the recent introduction of Mi Pay in India, that could be a feature that Xiaomi and Huami bring to the Band 4.

The listing does not reveal anything towards an imminent launch but does suggest that it shouldn't be long before we see the Mi Band 4.

