tech2 News Staff

While the Mi A3 has been announced for the Europeans markets, its launch is eagerly awaited in India. The Mi A series has always seen success as a budget stock Android offering from Xiaomi in India and the Mi A3 is the long-awaited successor to the Mi A2.

The Mi A3 was recently launched in Spain, and fans have been waiting for the launch of the Android One-powered smartphone in India. Thankfully, Xiaomi finally made things official today.

The brand’s official Twitter handle in India posted a video with Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain, giving out hints and even showcasing the Mi A3.

While he did confirm that the smartphone is coming to India, he did not confirm the launch date. Jain instead asked fans on Twitter to guess the launch date.

Ok Mi fans, let's play a quick game! Lucky winner gets the upcoming #Xiaomi device. Just watch the full video and answer the question that comes with #XiaomiAndroidOne & tag @manukumarjain. RT & make this reach every #MiFan. pic.twitter.com/iVOx8AcrO9 — Mi India for #MiFans (@XiaomiIndia) August 12, 2019

Hopefully, the launch is not too far away as the older Mi A2 is in desperate need of a 2019 makeover.

As per a previous rumour, the Mi A3 is expected to launch in India on 23 August.

Xiaomi Mi A3 specifications

The Mi A3 has a 6-inch AMOLED display with an HD+ resolution which is surprising since previous Mi A-series smartphones had an FHD+ display. There is a teardrop notch on the device which houses a 32 MP snapper. The Mi A3 also comes with an in-display fingerprint reader and has a battery capacity of 4,030 mAh like the Mi CC9e.

Powering the devices is a Snapdragon 665 SoC along with RAM and storage options ranging from 4 GB + 64 GB to 6 GB + 128 GB. Software-wise the phones run on a clean stock version of the Android 9.0 Pie with the Android One program, which has been a signature for the Mi A-series smartphones.

In terms of optics, the device has a 48 MP main camera along with 8MP ultra wide unit and a 2MP depth sensor.

Xiaomi Mi A3 price

The smartphone was launched for the European markets at a starting price of €249 which is approximately Rs 20,000. Hopefully, Xiaomi is able to lower its price tag as many new options from competing brands are expected the budget to mid smartphone segment.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.