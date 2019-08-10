tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi launched the Mi A3 in Spain last month. The third edition of the Android One smartphone from the company is rumoured to be making its way to the Indian market soon.

Sources have told Smartprix that the stock Android smartphone will be launching in India on 23 August. In terms of specifications, it’s similar to the Mi CC9e that was launched in China followed by Europe.

Xiaomi Mi A3 specifications

The Mi A3 has a 6-inch AMOLED display with an HD+ resolution which is surprising since previous Mi A-series smartphones had an FHD+ display. There is a teardrop notch on the device which houses a 32 MP snapper. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner and has a battery capacity of 4030 mAh like the Mi CC9e.

Powering the devices is a Snapdragon 665 chipset along with RAM and storage options ranging from 4 GB + 64 GB to 6 GB + 128 GB. Software-wise the phones run on a clean stock version of the Android 9.0 Pie which has been a signature for the Mi A-series smartphones.

In terms of optics, the device has a 48 MP main camera along with 8MP ultrawide unit and a 2MP depth sensor.

