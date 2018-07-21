The much-awaited Xiaomi Mi A2 and Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite were spotted on two different Romanian websites ahead of its official unveiling.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 has two variants listed on the website — 4GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage and a 4 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage variant. Meanwhile, two variants of Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite listed were also listed, 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB of internal storage.

As per the listing on QuickMobile.ro the 32 GB storage variant of the Xiaomi Mi A2 was listed at RON 1288 and the 64 GB was priced RON 1424 which comes to roughly Rs 22,000 and Rs 24,000 respectively when converted to Rupee. The 3 GB RAM variant of the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite was priced at RON 943 and the 4 GB variant was priced at RON 1143, which is Rs 16,000 and Rs 19,000, respectively.

In another Romanian website, named pcgarage.com, the 32 GB variant of Xiaomi Mi A2 was priced at RON 1,399 and the 64 GB was RON 1,599. In case of the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite, the 3 GB model came with a price tag of 999 RON and the 4 GB RAM model was for ROM 1,199.

The pricing on both the websites were more or less the same.

As found listed on both websites, the Xiaomi Mi A2 will be available in a black colour variant and the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite will be available in gold.

The Xiaomi A2 and A2 Lite will globally launch in Madrid on 24 July. It was launched as the Mi 6X in China which had a 5.99-inch display (diagonally) with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and sports a 12 MP+20 MP camera unit at the rear and a 20 MP selfie camera. The fingerprint sits the rear end. The phone is packed with 3,010 mAh battery.

Earlier rumours about the phone had suggested that the Mi A2 may have RAM and storage options similar to the Mi 6X which is 6 GB RAM and 4 GB RAM variants with 32 GB, 64 GB, and 128 GB of storage.