Xiaomi Mi A2 colour, RAM, storage variants and expected launch date leaked

The Xiaomi Mi A2 is expected to be announced in gold, blue and black colour variants.

The next Android One based smartphone from Xiaomi, the Mi A2 is expected to be launched soon. The smartphone is expected to be same as the Mi 6X launched in China but is said to be branded as Mi A2 for India and international markets. Xiaomi's Mi 6X which is expected to be launched as Mi A2 has already been launched at a price tag of 1,799 yuan (roughly Rs 19,000) in China.

A report on MySmartPrice gives out details about the colour and storage variants of the smartphone.

Mi 6X which is expected to be launched as Mi A2. Mi.com

According to the report, the smartphone is expected to make its global debut on 25 July in Spain. The Mi A2 is expected to come with 4 GB, 6 GB RAM options and 32 GB, 64 GB and 128 GB internal storage options.

The highest RAM variant i.e 6 GB RAM model is reported to only be available with a 128 GB of internal storage. The Xiaomi Mi A2 is expected to come in gold, blue and black colour variants. The report does not mention details about the India launch.

Earlier reports suggest that the smartphone will come with 5.99-inch FHD plus IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2,180 x 1,080 pixels, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and will be powered by a 3,010 mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0. The smartphone is expected to feature a dual-camera setup with 12 MP + 20 MP (Sony IMX 486+ Sony IMX 376) sensors on the rear and a 20 MP (Sony IMX 376) selfie camera on the front. It is expected to come with Android 8.1.0 Oreo. Connectivity options on the device includes Dual-SIM, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

