Xiaomi, a few days ago, officially confirmed the launch of Mi Mix 3 which is to take place on 25 October in Beijing.

It is said to sport 10 GB of RAM and is supposed to be the world's first phone to come with 5G support.

Also, the phone will most likely flaunt a mechanical pop-out slider, as seen on the Oppo Find X, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

This latest information comes courtesy of Chinese social media platform Weibo, where company founder Lin Bin posted two camera images captured on the phone.

The photos have been captured in a low lit environment and also it seems that there is some sort of portrait mode at work.

The first image has the background in focus with the foreground appearing slightly blurred and the second image blurs out the background and keeps the wine glass, the object of the foreground, in focus.

A new 15-second short teaser clip as published by Tech News on YouTube has also surfaced which showcases the slider design of the phone.