Xiaomi's crowdfunding campaign for the Mi LED Bulb goes live in India at Rs 999

Mi Smart Bulb is rated to deliver up to 11 years of life and has the support of nearly 16 million colours.

tech2 News StaffApr 26, 2019 20:03:05 IST

The Mi LED Bulb, which was unveiled alongside the Redmi Y3 (Review) and Redmi 7 (Review) smartphones on 24 April, is now live as a crowdfunding project on Mi.com. The price of the smart bulb has been revealed to be Rs 999 for the first 4,000 orders. The order page will be live for the next 10 days. The price after the first 4,000 orders will go up to Rs 1,299.

Mi LED Bulb.

As per the listing page, the Mi Smart Bulb is rated to deliver up to 11 years of life and has the support of nearly 16 million colours. The bulb can be controlled using the Mi Home app, and it supports the Google Assistant as well as Amazon's Alexa voice assistant.

You can turn the smart bulb on or off, set schedules, change brightness and colours using the Mi Home app. Shipments for the first order are set to begin from 20 May.

Apart from the Mi LED Bulb the Chinese smartphone maker also listed Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 on its crowdfunding site. While Xiaomi had set a goal of 5,000 units, the product received support from 15,514 people. As per the website, the Mi Shoes actually combines five different materials using a 5-in-1 uni-moulding technology. This makes the shoes shock-absorbent, durable, and slip-resistant, says the company.

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Private video

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

Private video

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

