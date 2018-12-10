tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi's new smartphone Mi 9 was expected to feature a 48 MP Sony IMX586 image sensor. However, now a Xiaomi phone with a 48 MP rear camera, which has been confirmed by Xiaomi president Lin Bin, is reportedly a Redmi device, and not the Mi 9. The device will go official in January 2019.

The Redmi device apparently also features an in-screen camera hole display design, similar to the Infinity-O display, the one which is expected to be on the Galaxy A8s. The Infinity-O display is essentially a small hole on the top of the phone's display from where the front-facing camera peeps out.

The display on the new 48 MP packed Redmi device is expected to be an LCD unit made by BOE, China.

In terms of optics, there might be a triple camera set up at the back with one of the sensors being a super wide-angle lens.

Reports in the past have suggested that that the device will have a triple camera setup with a 48 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP camera configuration. Considering the camera specifications, we might see an expensive price tag for the device.

The device might be launched in variants offering 6 GB, 8 GB RAM and 10 GB of RAM. A 3,700 mAh battery will power the device along with support for Quick Charge 5.0 and wireless charging.