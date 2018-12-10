Monday, December 10, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi's 48 MP smartphone is a Redmi device featuring an in-screen camera

The Redmi device might have a triple camera setup with a 48 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP camera configuration.

tech2 News Staff Dec 10, 2018 12:56 PM IST

Xiaomi's new smartphone Mi 9 was expected to feature a 48 MP Sony IMX586 image sensor. However, now a Xiaomi phone with a 48 MP rear camera, which has been confirmed by Xiaomi president Lin Bin, is reportedly a Redmi device, and not the Mi 9. The device will go official in January 2019.

The Redmi device apparently also features an in-screen camera hole display design, similar to the Infinity-O display, the one which is expected to be on the Galaxy A8s. The Infinity-O display is essentially a small hole on the top of the phone's display from where the front-facing camera peeps out.

Xiaomi’s 48-megapixel Redmi phone. Image: Weibo

Xiaomi’s 48-megapixel Redmi phone. Image: Weibo

The display on the new 48 MP packed Redmi device is expected to be an LCD unit made by BOE, China.

In terms of optics, there might be a triple camera set up at the back with one of the sensors being a super wide-angle lens.

Reports in the past have suggested that that the device will have a triple camera setup with a 48 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP camera configuration. Considering the camera specifications, we might see an expensive price tag for the device.

The device might be launched in variants offering 6 GB, 8 GB RAM and 10 GB of RAM. A 3,700 mAh battery will power the device along with support for Quick Charge 5.0 and wireless charging.

tags



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018
OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9
All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India
How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

also see

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro goes on second sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart, mi.com

Nov 28, 2018

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Redmi Note 6 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm and 3 pm on Flipkart, Mi.com

Dec 05, 2018

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sold out: Here are top 5 alternatives to buy in India

Dec 05, 2018

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10's Infinity-O display reportedly goes into production

Nov 27, 2018

Huawei Nova 4

Huawei Nova 4 to launch on 17 December with an in-display selfie camera

Dec 03, 2018

Huawei Nova 3S

Huawei teases a smartphone with Infinity O-like display, probably the Nova 3S

Nov 26, 2018

science

C-sections

C-sections to soon be performed by robots, controlled by healthcare assistants

Dec 10, 2018

climate

COP24: Protesters march demanding governments to take action to curb global warming

Dec 09, 2018

Climate Action

India can save thrice its GDP by scaling up climate goals if historical emitters pay

Dec 08, 2018

Science in Zero G

Space station cosmonaut begins 3D printing study of living tissue in zero Gravity

Dec 08, 2018