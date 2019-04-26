tech2 News Staff

After launching the Redmi Y3 and the Redmi 7, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has now teased the launch of a new mid-range smartphone that will pack in the latest mid-range SoC from Qualcomm.

Xiaomi Vice President Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter confirming his meeting with Qualcomm India VP and President, Rajen Vagadia and VP of Product Management, Kedar Kondap.

Apart from this, Jain also added that a new Xiaomi smartphone with the latest Snapdragon “7—” is coming to India.

Great meeting Rajen @rajen_vagadia & Kedar from #Qualcomm.@Xiaomi & @Qualcomm have always worked together to bring the latest & the best! Breaking news: A new #Xiaomi phone with latest #Snapdragon 7_ _ (announced just 2 weeks ago) is coming to India very soon! Any guesses? 😎 pic.twitter.com/TnrnTOr4PI — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 26, 2019

We expect the processor to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 which was announced just two weeks ago.

The chipset is manufactured using the 8 nm process and is the successor to the 10 nm Snapdragon 710 which has been used by several manufacturers in their mid-range smartphones.

As per a recent leak via a Weibo post, Xiaomi is working on a device with a Snapdragon 730 Soc, a 4,000 mAh battery and a 48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP camera setup at the rear. Also confirmed is the presence of a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a pop-up selfie camera.

Xiaomi being aggressive with its pricing, could be looking to introduce a new smartphone with a mid-range chipset priced in the Rs 20,000 - Rs 30,000 price bracket.

Currently, the Redmi Note 7 Pro with its Snapdragon 675 SoC and 48 MP camera is priced competitively between Rs 13,999 (4 GB + 64 GB) and Rs 16,999 (6 GB + 128 GB). A more powerful offering with a powerful processor and premium design is something that Xiaomi currently lacks in its stable to compete with the likes of the stylish Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 8.1, seems like the right move at the moment since Xiaomi’s only offering above the Note 7 series is the POCO F1 and the stylish but outdated Mi Mix 2 that’s priced at Rs 29,999.

