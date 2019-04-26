Friday, April 26, 2019Back to
Xiaomi VP Manu Jain, teases a new smartphone with Snapdragon 730 SoC for India

A mid-range Xiaomi smartphone to take down the Nokias, Vivos and Oppos seems like a really good idea.

tech2 News StaffApr 26, 2019 21:22:29 IST

After launching the Redmi Y3 and the Redmi 7, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has now teased the launch of a new mid-range smartphone that will pack in the latest mid-range SoC from Qualcomm.

Xiaomi's Global Vice President Manu Jain (Center). Image: Twitter/Manu Kumar Jain

Xiaomi Vice President Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter confirming his meeting with Qualcomm India VP and President, Rajen Vagadia and VP of Product Management, Kedar Kondap.

Apart from this, Jain also added that a new Xiaomi smartphone with the latest Snapdragon “7—” is coming to India.

We expect the processor to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 which was announced just two weeks ago.

The chipset is manufactured using the 8 nm process and is the successor to the 10 nm Snapdragon 710 which has been used by several manufacturers in their mid-range smartphones.

As per a recent leak via a Weibo post, Xiaomi is working on a device with a Snapdragon 730 Soc, a 4,000 mAh battery and a 48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP camera setup at the rear. Also confirmed is the presence of a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a pop-up selfie camera.

Xiaomi being aggressive with its pricing, could be looking to introduce a new smartphone with a mid-range chipset priced in the Rs 20,000 - Rs 30,000 price bracket.

Currently, the Redmi Note 7 Pro with its Snapdragon 675 SoC and 48 MP camera is priced competitively between Rs 13,999 (4 GB + 64 GB) and Rs 16,999 (6 GB + 128 GB). A more powerful offering with a powerful processor and premium design is something that Xiaomi currently lacks in its stable to compete with the likes of the stylish Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 8.1, seems like the right move at the moment since Xiaomi’s only offering above the Note 7 series is the POCO F1 and the stylish but outdated Mi Mix 2 that’s priced at Rs 29,999.

