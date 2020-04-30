tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi is all set to launch a couple of smartphones today at an online global event. These smartphones will include Mi Note 10 Lite and Redmi Note 9. To recall, Xiaomi recently launched Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max in India at a starting price of Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively. Xiaomi also launched MIUI 12 in China this week.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite, Redmi Note 9 launch event: How to watch the livestream

The global launch event will begin at 8.00 pm UTC, which means, as per India timing, you can watch the live stream at 5.30 pm IST today. You can catch the live updates on the company's YouTube page or by clicking at the link in bio.



Redmi Note 9 expected specifications

As per a listing on Geekbench, Redmi Note 9 is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset and might offer 6 GB RAM. The listing also revealed that the smartphone might run on Android 10 base MIUI 11. As per the company teasers, Redmi Note 9 is expected to feature a quad-camera setup at the back that houses 48 MP primary sensor.

A tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, revealed on Twitter, that Redmi Note 9 might come in white, blue and green three colour options. The tweet also suggested that the smartphone is likely to come in a square-shaped camera module.

Here's your first look at the official press renders of vanilla Redmi Note 9 in all 3 colors!

RT's appreciated #RedmiNote9 #RedmiNote9Series #Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/GZriiuecZB — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) April 29, 2020

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite expected specifications

As per a company teaser, Mi Note 10 Lite is expected to feature a waterdrop notch on the top and a rectangular camera module in the top left corner at the back. The smartphone is likely to come in white, black and blue colour options. Mi 10 Lite is also expected to come with a quad rear camera setup.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the smartphone is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 730G chipset. It is expected to come with a 5,260 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging tech.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.