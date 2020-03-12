tech2 News Staff

At a virtual launch event today, Xiaomi India launched two new smartphones – Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. The Pro Max marks the debut of a new series under the Note category of smartphones.

The Redmi Note Pro and Redmi Note Pro Max offer pretty much the same specifications and design – which includes Snapdragon 720G chipset, NavIC support, 5,020 mAh battery, 6.67-inch display, 16:9 screen to body ratio, Aura Balance design, P2i dust and water resistance, 2x2 MIMO Wi-Fi, Z-Axis Vibration Motor – expect, the Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 48 MP quad-camera setup at the back and a 16 MP selfie camera, whereas the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a 64 MP quad-camera setup at the rear and a 32 MP selfie camera up front. Another difference between the two smartphones is that the Note 9 Pro Max supports 33 W fast charging (in-box), whereas the Note 9 Pro supports 18 W fast charging.

Both the phone's rear camera, however, is placed in a square camera module, and both the devices have a dot display (the in-display selfie camera) to get rid of the notch. Both Redmi Note Pro and Redmi Note Pro Max retain the 3.5 mm headphone jack and the IR blaster and use Type-C port for charging.

If you look at both the phone's cameras in detail:

The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 48 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultra-wide camera, 5 MP macro camera, and 2 MP depth sensor.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide angle camera, 5 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor camera.

Redmi Note 9 Pro pricing and availability

Redmi Note 9 Pro comes in two variants:

4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage - Rs 12,999

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage - Rs 15,999

It will be available for purchase starting 17 March on mi.com, Mi Home and Amazon India. Launch offers will be revealed on 16 March.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max pricing and availability

The Note 9 Pro Max comes in three storage and RAM variants:

6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage - Rs 14,999

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage - Rs 16,999

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage - Rs 18,999

The smartphone will go on sale starting 25 March on mi.com, Mi Home and Amazon India. The launch offers for the Note 9 Pro Max will also be revealed on 16 March.

