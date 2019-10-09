tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi has debuted its pocket-friendly smartphone, Redmi 8 today in India. The smartphone is the successor of Redmi 7 (Review) that was launched earlier this year at a price of Rs 7,999. The Redmi 8 is a slightly higher-end variant of the recently launched Redmi 8A.

The highlight of the Redmi 8 is its dual-camera setup at the back that includes 12 MP camera as the primary sensor.

Redmi 8 availability, pricing

Redmi 8 comes in two storage variants — 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant priced at Rs 7,999 and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant priced at Rs 8,999

The smartphone will go on sale on Flipkart and Mi.com from 12 October.

It is available in three colour variants — Onyx Black, Ruby Red and Sapphire Blue.

Redmi 8 specifications

Redmi 8 features a 6.2-inch dot notch HD+ display. It uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor. Redmi 8 comes with P2i splash resistance and Gorilla Glass protection from scratches.

It comes with a face unlock feature and a fingerprint sensor at the back. In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup at the back that includes 12 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP sensor. On the front, there is an 8 MP selfie shooter.

The smartphone offers up to 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage and it can be expanded up to 512 GB via microSD card. Redmi 8 houses a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging. The smartphone comes with a Type-C slot for charing.