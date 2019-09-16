Monday, September 16, 2019Back to
Xiaomi to launch a new Mi TV tomorrow at its Smarter Living 2020 event: All you need to know

Xiaomi is currently the industry leader of smart TVs in the Indian market.


tech2 News StaffSep 16, 2019 21:00:37 IST

Xiaomi will be holding its Smarter Living 2020 launch event tomorrow ie 17 September and we expect the company to announce a new smart TV among other things.  Xiaomi is currently the industry leader of smart TVs in the Indian market, based on IDC research in 2018, and the company is constantly on the lookout to keep on expanding its portfolio of products. Here's all you need to know.

Xiaomi Smarter Living 2020.

A new Mi TV with a 4K 65-inch display

Xiaomi India tweeted out that Manu Kumar Jain will "unveil the biggest and the best #MiTV in India yet." The company said that if its tweet gets retweeted 65,000 times Manu will unveil the product ahead of the launch. The 65 in 65,000 is in quotes which suggest that the Mi TV could have a 65-inch display.

Details about the device are scarce at the moment but the company did reveal that the new Mi TV will have a 4K LED panel. The company currently offers the 55-inch Mi TV 4 Pro and Mi TV 4X Pro in India.

 

Mi Band 4

MI Band 4.

MI Band 4.

Xiaomi is also expected to launch its Mi Band 4 in India on 17 September. The upcoming Mi Band 4 has already been launched in China at a starting price of CNY 169 (around Rs 1,700) and it is expected to be priced under Rs 2,000, just like its predecessors.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 sports a 0.95-inch AMOLED touchscreen colour display that comes with a resolution of 240 x 120 pixels. On the design front, this smart wearable is available in five colours —Orange, Purple, Black, Burgundy and Beige. It also comes with features like heart rate sensor, step counter and so on. Since there is a digital assistant inbuilt in the device, the wearable supports voice commands as well.

