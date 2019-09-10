Tuesday, September 10, 2019Back to
Xiaomi to unveil its new 65-inch 4K LED Mi TV in India on 17 September

Details about the device are scarce but the company revealed that the new Mi TV will have a 4K LED panel


tech2 News StaffSep 10, 2019 19:59:41 IST

Xiaomi is currently the industry leader of smart TVs in the Indian market, based on IDC research in 2018, and the company is constantly on the lookout to keep on expanding its portfolio of products. Today the company has announced that it will be launching a new Mi TV along with some other products at Xiaomi's ‘Smarter Living 2020' event in India next week.

Xiaomi Smarter Living 2020.

Xiaomi India tweeted out that Manu Kumar Jain will "unveil the biggest and the best #MiTV in India yet." The company said that if its tweet gets retweeted 65,000 times Manu will unveil the product ahead of the launch. The 65 in 65,000 is in quotes which suggest that the Mi TV could have a 65-inch display.

Details about the device are scarce at the moment but the company did reveal that the new Mi TV will have a 4K LED panel. The company currently offers the 55-inch Mi TV 4 Pro and Mi TV 4X Pro in India.

Apart from that, it is also rumoured that Xiaomi could be launching the Mi Band 4, which is something that the company has already unveiled in China. Not much is known about the device in the way of pricing but if the Chinese pricetags are anything to go by, the Mi Band 4 should cost you less than Rs 2,000.

