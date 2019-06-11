Tuesday, June 11, 2019Back to
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launched in China from CNY 169 onwards; to sell from 16 June

The Bluetooth Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is priced at CNY 169 ( Rs 1,700 approx) and the NFC variant at Rs 229 (Rs 2,300 approx).

tech2 News StaffJun 11, 2019 15:21:58 IST

After several speculations and leaks, Xiaomi has finally put an end to all the rumours around its latest Xiaomi Mi Band 4.

The Chinese tech company has finally unveiled the smart wearable Mi Band 4 today in China. The standard Bluetooth Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is priced at CNY 169 (Rs 1,700 approx) whereas the NFC variant comes at a price of CNY 229 (Rs 2,300 approx) in China and will be available for sale from 16 June.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

The newly launched devices are expected to reach India soon but no official date has been revealed by the company yet. The Mi band 4 will be a successor to Mi Band 3 (review) smart wearable.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 specs

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 sports a 0.95-inch AMOLED touchscreen colour display that comes with a resolution of 240 x 120 pixels. On the design front, this smart wearable is available in five colours —Orange, Purple, Black, Burgundy and Beige. It also comes with features like heart rate sensor, step counter and so on. Since there is a digital assistant inbuilt in the device, the wearable supports voice commands as well.

Speaking about the connectivity, the latest Mi Band offers Bluetooth and NFC support. Just like the Mi Band 3, this is also rated for 5 ATM water resistance.

As for the battery, it houses a 135 mAh battery which has clearly been updated from its predecessor (110 mAh). According to Xioami, the Mi Band 4 battery can last up to 20 days on a single charge.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Price

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 comes at these prices:

  • Xioami Mi Band 4 with Bluetooth support: CNY 169 (Rs 1,700 approx)
  • Xiaomi Mi Band 4 with NFC support: CNY 229 (Rs 2,300 approx)
  • Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Avengers Series Limited Edition: CNY 349 (Rs 3,500 approx) — This variant will have three special bands, Marvel Superhero watch faces and a Marvel Avengers interface

