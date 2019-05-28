tech2 News Staff

The 'Flagship Killer 2.0' by Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has been finally announced in China. While the Redmi K20 starts at CNY 1,999, the Redmi K20 Pro starts at a price of CNY 2,499 (approx. Rs 25,000) and goes up to CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 30,000) for the top-end variant. There is also the Avengers Edition of the phone for which the price is still unannounced.

Redmi K20 Pro Specs

Coming to the specs of the Redmi K20 Pro, we see that it comes with a 6.35-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device has a fingerprint sensor of the in-display variety along with a pop-out front facing camera which gives the phone a near bezel-less design.

Redmi's 'Flagship Killer 2.0' has certainly got the flagship level internals as well. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 855 SoC which is paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The device will run on Android 9.0 Pie along with Xiaomi's MIUI 10 skin overlaying it.

In terms of optics, the Redmi K20 Pro has triple rear cameras which consist of a 48 MP primary sensor + 13 MP ultra-wide sensor + 8 MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom. The pop-out camera on the phone has a 20 MP sensor. In terms of video shooting capabilities, the device has a 960 fps slo-mo feature along with 4K @ 30 fps recording.

The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery which supports 27W fast-charging capabilities. Redmi claims this can charge the phone 58 percent in 30 minutes and completely fill the power cell in 74 minutes. Apart from that Redmi has also added a Game Turbo 2.0 feature that allocates more resources for gaming.

Apart from the K20 Pro, Xiaomi also announced the Redmi K20 which packs in the Snapdragon 730 and also has the Sony IMX582 sensor instead of IMX586. Rest, all other specs remain the same except for an 18W fast charging support instead of 27W. The device has been priced at CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 20,000) and goes up to CNY 2,099 (approx. Rs 21,000).

India availability

As of right now, it has not been announced when the device will come to India, but if rumours are true then the device could come to India as the Poco F2.

If the title Flagship Killer 2.0 is anything to go by, then we should definitely see the Redmi K20 Pro priced well below the Rs 48,999 price tag of the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.