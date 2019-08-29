Thursday, August 29, 2019Back to
Xiaomi to bring the Redmi Note 8-series to India in 8 weeks says Manu Kumar Jain

Xiaomi has announced the Redmi Note 8 and 8 Pro in China for a starting price of CNY 999.


tech2 News StaffAug 29, 2019 21:41:31 IST

Xiaomi has announced the Redmi Note 8 and 8 Pro in China for a starting price of CNY 999 (approx Rs 10,000) and CNY 1,399 (approx Rs 14,000). However, the bigger question is when will the device come to India?

Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Manu Kumar Jain, VP of Xiaomi has answered that question for us. The phone will be launched in about 8 weeks from today which means we should see the device somewhere in the start of November. "We'll do our best to bring them (Redmi Note 8-series) to India asap! However, certification & testing might take ~8 weeks. Will keep you posted," he tweeted.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Specs

The highlighting feature for the Redmi Note 8 Pro has to be the new 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that is part of a quad-camera array on the smartphone. The phone has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display and has an FHD+ resolution. The phone harbours a teardrop-notch on the top and a very small chin on the bottom of the device.

In terms of processing, the Realme 8 Pro is powered by a Mediatek’s Helio G90T which makes it the first smartphone to run on this chipset. The phone has up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage. The device will be running on MIUI 10 which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. To help in gaming, the device also comes with a liquid cooling chamber.

Talking now about the optics on the phone, the Note 8 Pro happens to have a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP primary lens along with an 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro lens. The phone also has a 4,500 mAh battery which comes equipped with 18 W fast charging capabilities. The phone comes in Black, Green, and White colour options.

Redmi Note 8 Specs

The Note 8 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPLS LCD panel with a teardrop notch on the front and a minuscule chin at the bottom. The phone uses the Snapdragon 665 chipset to power the device and it has RAM options starting from 4 GB going up to 6 GB with storage options of 64 GB and 128 GB.

Camera-wise, the phone has a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP Samsung ISOCELL GM2 sensor as its primary lens supported by an 8 MP ultra-wide lens + 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP dedicated macro lens. Apart from that, the phone has a 4,000 mAh battery with 18 W fast charging support along with a Type-C port for connectivity and a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.

