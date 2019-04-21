Sunday, April 21, 2019Back to
Xiaomi teases the Redmi Y3 again in a new drop test video ahead of 24 April launch

The Redmi Y3's highlight is expected to be its 32 MP selfie-camera and a 4,000 mAh battery.

tech2 News StaffApr 21, 2019 10:06:35 IST

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Y3 on 24 April and though we do know that the highlight of this phone will be its 32 MP selfie camera, there is more to this phone and the company wants us all to know it.

Xiaomi has now posted a video via its official Twitter account that shows a Redmi Y3 being dropped down the stairs, although inside a dustbin. What's the point? Xiaomi wants us to know that the upcoming budget phone will be able to handle quite a few bumps and bruises if you are someone who drops your phone quite often.

The video in itself doesn’t actually do a great job in proving how durable the phone is, but does give away the look and design of the Redmi Y3, especially the back of the phone.

Xiaomi appears to be moving far away from a boring, single-tone finish on last year's Redmi Y2 to a striking new gradient finish. The video also reveals that the Y3 will feature a dual camera setup that could be inspired by the Redmi Note 7. Unsurprisingly, the Redmi Y3 also includes a circular rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

We can't be absolutely certain just yet but the video also does point towards a plastic construction, which may not be as durable as metal, but will help Xiaomi keep the price of the phone fairly low. The Redmi Y2 was priced below Rs 10,000 last year and we will likely see the Redmi Y3 being priced similarly.

A cryptic tweet by Xiaomi India also recently hinted that the Redmi Y3 isn't the only smartphone being launched in India at its 24 April event.

tags



