Chinese phone maker Xiaomi has started to roll out the stable version of MIUI 12 on select Redmi smartphones. Mi Community on its page said that the MIUI 12 update has started to arrive in Redmi K20.

The rollout has begun in a phased manner. The MIUI 12 update comes as V12.0.1.0.QFJINXM for the Redmi K20.

There are a number of latest updates in this update. As per the changelog shared on the MI forum, it offers three major changes – system animations, system visuals, and privacy protection.

With the update, the Redmi K20 users get new system animations that will provide the latest physical-based animation engine with an advanced architecture that will refresh the look of your device.

The new system visuals feature works for all types of content and languages. “Magazine-level layouts bring important things into the spotlight and make content structure clear,” MI changelog mentions.

It adds that the MIUI 12 is the first Android-based mobile OS that has gone through “rigorous enhanced privacy protection testing”. The stable MIUI 12 update is 873 MB in size.

The MIUI 12 was first announced in April this year. Xiaomi has since then been seeding out the beta update to a couple of models in China and on the global turf. The company has recently started to rollout the stable update to the Mi 9, Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 10 Youth, Redmi K30 5G and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom and more models in China.

The update will be shown on your Redmi phone in the notifications, but you can also check going to Settings, tap on My Device and click on About phone. Now, check for the new update.

Since it is being rolled out in phased manner, the update will be available on devices in the coming days.

