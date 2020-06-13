Saturday, June 13, 2020Back to
Xiaomi kicks off MIUI 12 pilot testing program in India; registration open till 17 June

Registration open till June 17 for Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7S smartphone users


Tech2 News StaffJun 13, 2020 15:54:08 IST

Xiaomi has started the MIUI 12 pilot testing program for the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7S smartphone users in India. The company is inviting beta testers for this program who will get access to a pre-release MIUI 12 Global ROM. The registration process is open till 17 June.

MIUI 12 wallpapers

Xiaomi has clarified the rules participants have to follow during the MIUI 12 pilot testing program. Those willing to join must be active members of the Mi Community in India, and are required to update their device to the latest Global Stable ROM before applying.

(Official details here)

Participants must have a thorough knowledge of MIUI, including Fastboot flashing and the unlocking of a bootloader. They must not leak anything related to the ROM provided to them during testing, and must not post anything related to the beta on social media.

Xiaomi launched the MIUI 12 software update in China in April and unveiled it globally last month. The company announced that the MIUI 12 update will first come to the Mi 9, Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro, Redmi K20, and Redmi K20 Pro users in June.

The update brings visual experience tweaks with features like Dark Mode 2.0 and new Mars and Earth-inspired wallpapers. The MIUI 12 update also enhances security by introducing better privacy controls with features such as ‘Barbed Wire’ and ‘Mask System’, among others.

Dark Mode 2.0 lets users dim wallpapers and adjust fonts so that there is less strain on the eyes. MIUI 12 also has a new AI calling feature, which can also transcribe calls and suggest responses.

 

 

