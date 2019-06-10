tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi has proved to be a strong competitor in the smartphone market. But what really was not getting enough attention from the company was the irritating ads that pop-up in MIUI. We had also mentioned about these annoying ads that show up in app frequently in our Redmi 7 review. Now it seems like Xiaomi has finally taken notice of this and has started working to rectify this problem in the coming months.

Previously, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said that they will be cutting down on such ads with its upcoming MIUI 11. Now, according to the recent Weibo post by Xiaomi Product Director and Chief for MIUI Experience, the company has dropped a lot of advertisement space in its upcoming MIUI 11 and will now work on it to scrap such ads even more in the coming two to three months.

The post also revealed that the company has started to rectify the flow of vulgar content that is pushed to the information flow (like one shown above, centre). The download behavior and all the advertisements can be suspended, canceled or closed as per the user's convenience.

According to the post, the estimated time for all these changes is three months and after that, the users will be able to experience a "refreshed and light MIUI".

While that is fixed, here's how you can get rid of these ads from your Xiaomi phone.

