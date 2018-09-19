Wednesday, September 19, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 19 September, 2018 14:49 IST

Xiaomi is now pushing ads in the Settings app, here’s how to get rid of them

Earlier limited to its lesser-used system app, ads are now popping up on Xiaomi Settings app.

A lot of Xiaomi users recently complained of spotting ads in the Settings app of their phone, of all places. As if the online world does not have enough in-the-face ads already!

This was first reported by Reddit user u/chootingfeng, who revealed that his Xiaomi device, which runs the custom MIUI, is showing ads baked on top of the Settings app. As per his post, the user has been using a Xiaomi Mi Max 2, and a Mi Note LTE.

My Post (12)-min

Xiaomi is baking ads into its phones' Settings App.

Xiaomi has been known to show ads in apps like Mi Browser, Mi File Manager, Mi Music, and other system apps. However, this never turned into much of an issue, because these are somewhat lesser used apps. But now baking ads in the settings app seems a little too overboard, given that the settings app is tied to the core functioning of the phone, and one tends to visit it on a very frequent basis.

We have reached out to Xiaomi to understand this move, however, the Xiaomi India support page on Twitter tweeted saying that the ads are placed in a “user-friendly” way and it would not conflict with the actual functioning of the OS or app.

Despite those words of encouragement for the ads by Xiaomi, many users are still upset, after a few also found that these ads were showing up even on the Mi A1 and Mi A2 devices, which run a stock Android OS.

How do I get rid of these ads?

So if you want to get rid of the ads, it is an easy process. Head to Settings > Additional settings > Privacy > Ad services and toggle off the "Personalized ad recommendations" option.

If you are also seeing ads in the File Manager, open the hamburger menu on the app, click Settings > About, and simply turn off "Recommendations". For other system apps like Mi Browser and Mi Music too, you will have to head to the app setting and turn of recommendation.

Good luck!

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 might soon come to India with 6.9-inch display, 5,500 mAh battery

Sep 17, 2018

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro starts receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM in India

Sep 15, 2018

Mi 8 Youth

Xiaomi might release an affordable variant of the Mi 8 dubbed as the Mi 8 Youth

Sep 10, 2018

Redmi Y2

Xiaomi Redmi Y2's stable MIUI 10 update brings in portrait selfies and more

Sep 11, 2018

POCO F1 sale

POCO F1 second flash sale at 12 pm today, Armoured edition up on sale as well

Sep 05, 2018

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite gradient colour variants leaked hours ahead of launch

Sep 19, 2018

science

Nanoengineering

This nanomembrane can act like a mic or loudspeaker that plays music off your skin

Sep 19, 2018

SpaceX will stream its 2023 moon mission live in high-definition VR: Elon Musk

Sep 19, 2018

Environment

Microplastics could be entering the foodchain through mosquito larvae: Study

Sep 19, 2018

ISS

Russian cosmonauts on ISS to spacewalk outside the ship, investigate recent leak

Sep 19, 2018