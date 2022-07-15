FP Staff

It seems that the next big step for all smartphone makers is to come out with smartphones with a 200MP camera on them. If recent rumours are anything to go by, Xiaomi has also started working on a new smartphone that will come with an insanely high resolution.

It seems that Xiaomi is positioning itself as a major disruptor in the smartphone photography and filmmaking segments, given its recent collaboration with Leica.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Motorola may be the first smartphone maker to release a device that would have a 200MP camera. The Motorola device would be using Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1 sensor.

Samsung and Motorola were in a race to launch the first smartphone with a 200MP camera, but Samsung wanted to develop the HP1 sensor a little more and had decided not to use it for their upcoming flagships. As a result, they will be launching their 200MP camera-equipped smartphone after Motorola.

Reports suggest that it might be the Galaxy S23 Ultra as well as the next generation of foldables, i.e. the Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 and Galaxy Fold 4, that will come with the new and improved ISOCELL HP3, which they unveiled recently.

Samsung has already started shipping samples of the ISOCELL HP3 to vendors and other smartphone manufacturers, and they plan to start mass production and shipping these sensors by the end of this year.

Currently, Sony dominates the smartphone camera market. Leading smartphone manufacturers from all around the world have been using sensors from Sony, and this includes Samsung, as well as Apple. Samsung is looking to disrupt Sony’s stronghold over the market.

In all likelihood, Xiaomi will be taking their cue from Motorola and will be going with the ISOCELL HP1 sensor, since it will be pwoered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It is also rumoured to have a 120Hz display and a 5,000mAh battery.

There are a few things that are still in the dark about Xiaomi’s most recent development around the camera. Firstly, we don’t know if Leica will be working on the new sensor. Secondly, we also don’t know what exactly will the new device be called. Some tech journalists in China believe that it might be launched as the the Xiaomi 12T Pro, whereas some believe, that it might be the Redmi K50S Pro