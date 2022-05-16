Monday, May 16, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 may be getting the “best smartphone camera” ever

Samsung has some of the best smartphone cameras in the market. That doesn't stop them though from pushing their cameras even further. With the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung is reportedly giving users the "best zoom camera ever."


FP StaffMay 16, 2022 15:32:33 IST

Samsung has been pushing the envelope around its smartphone cameras for years. Now, a new leak seems to suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 may have the best smartphone camera ever to have been used in a Galaxy device.

Samsung Z Fold 4 To Get Best Zoom Camera In A Smartphone

According to a reputable tipster on Twitter, the South Korean tech giant is planning to provide the Galaxy Fold 4, with a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto camera with 3X zoom.

While Samsung already has the Galaxy S20 Ultra with a 108MP sensor, the zoom capabilities of the device aren’t exactly top notch. With the Galaxy Fold 4 12MP telephoto sensor, the South Korean tech giant will offer a much-improved photography experience, thanks to all new processing software that has been developed, dedicatedly for the telephoto sensor.

Samsung Z Fold 4 To Get Best Zoom Camera In A Smartphone

Earlier this month, it was also leaked that the upcoming S23 series will apparently feature a 200MP sensor for its main camera, making it one of the most cameras in any smartphone.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to have a 6.2-inch cover or external display and a 7.6-inch internal or main display. Both these displays are said to be shorter and wider than the previous generation, the report said.

Samsung Z Fold 4 To Get Best Zoom Camera In A Smartphone

The internal display will have an under-the-screen camera, but its configuration is yet to be revealed. Also, there is no information on the front camera of the device. In all likelihood, it will either be a 4MP under-display camera or, the same 10MP ultrawide camera that we see in the S20 Ultra. If in case Samsung decides to go for the 10MP sensor, it will not be an under-the-display unit as reports have been suggesting.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is likely to be powered by a 4,400mAh battery. It is expected to support 25W fast charging, wireless and reverse wireless charging. The Z Fold 4 will also not be featuring a dedicate S Pen slot this time around.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Galaxy S23 camera details leaked, will feature an Insane 200MP Sensor

May 10, 2022
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera details leaked, will feature an Insane 200MP Sensor
Google will be launching their own foldable Pixel phone in Q4 of 2022

Google will be launching their own foldable Pixel phone in Q4 of 2022

May 04, 2022

science

Explained: What are supermassive black holes, the one which was photographed at the centre of The Milky Way

Explained: What are supermassive black holes, the one which was photographed at the centre of The Milky Way

May 13, 2022
Apple is apparently planning to launch a secret space network for iPhones

Apple is apparently planning to launch a secret space network for iPhones

May 13, 2022
Explained: What’s the difference between OLED, AMOLED & P-OLED displays

Explained: What’s the difference between OLED, AMOLED & P-OLED displays

May 09, 2022
Google is working on a new tech that can read your body language without using cameras

Google is working on a new tech that can read your body language without using cameras

May 09, 2022