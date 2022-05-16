FP Staff

Samsung has been pushing the envelope around its smartphone cameras for years. Now, a new leak seems to suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 may have the best smartphone camera ever to have been used in a Galaxy device.

According to a reputable tipster on Twitter, the South Korean tech giant is planning to provide the Galaxy Fold 4, with a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto camera with 3X zoom.

While Samsung already has the Galaxy S20 Ultra with a 108MP sensor, the zoom capabilities of the device aren’t exactly top notch. With the Galaxy Fold 4 12MP telephoto sensor, the South Korean tech giant will offer a much-improved photography experience, thanks to all new processing software that has been developed, dedicatedly for the telephoto sensor.

Earlier this month, it was also leaked that the upcoming S23 series will apparently feature a 200MP sensor for its main camera, making it one of the most cameras in any smartphone.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to have a 6.2-inch cover or external display and a 7.6-inch internal or main display. Both these displays are said to be shorter and wider than the previous generation, the report said.

The internal display will have an under-the-screen camera, but its configuration is yet to be revealed. Also, there is no information on the front camera of the device. In all likelihood, it will either be a 4MP under-display camera or, the same 10MP ultrawide camera that we see in the S20 Ultra. If in case Samsung decides to go for the 10MP sensor, it will not be an under-the-display unit as reports have been suggesting.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is likely to be powered by a 4,400mAh battery. It is expected to support 25W fast charging, wireless and reverse wireless charging. The Z Fold 4 will also not be featuring a dedicate S Pen slot this time around.