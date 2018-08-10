Friday, August 10, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 10 August, 2018 20:02 IST

Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 10 Beta update for the Redmi Note 4, Redmi 3S and Redmi 4A

Users with devices running MIUI 8 or older will have to unlock bootloader and download the Beta.

Xiaomi has been quickly rolling out its MIUI 10 Beta update to a number of budget devices after a slow start and it seems like the third batch of smartphones which include the Redmi Note 4, Redmi 3S and the Redmi 4A are part of that batch.

MIUI 10

MIUI 10

As per the latest list of devices announced by Xiaomi on its MIUI website, the new smartphones that will now get MIUI 10 are the Xiaomi Mi 4, Redmi Note 3, Redmi 3S, Redmi 3X, Redmi Pro, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 4X, Redmi 4, and Redmi 4A.

MIUI 10 Beta brings a ton of new features to Xiaomi smartphones including better system-wide scaling for phones with different aspect ratios, navigational gesture support as well as a revamped recent apps section and support for progressive web apps. More importantly, MIUI 10 is based on Android Oreo 8.1 which ensure that even older budget Xiaomi devices received an updated security patch.

Users with devices running MIUI 8 or older, however, will have to unlock the bootloader on the device and download the Beta from the MIUI website. The downloaded file can then be flashed directly using fastboot. For a more detailed explanation on how to go about this process, Xiaomi has all the step listed out right here.

The process is much simpler if you are using a Xiaomi smartphone running the MIUI 9 Global Beta. All you have to do is head over to the update section in the setting menu and then check for an update.

