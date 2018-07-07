It has been close to a month since Xiaomi announced the global Beta of its latest iteration of MIUI called MIUI 10 and since then, it has been available for only a handful of smartphones so far. However, now it has added the same in three older devices which include the original Mi Mix, the Mi Note 2, and its early-2016 flagship, the Mi 5.

Xiaomi while launching the Global Beta of MIUI 10 in India stated that MIUI 10 would be brought to as many as 28 of its smartphone including their entry-level smartphone, the Redmi 5A. However, so far only the Mi Mix 2, the Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro, and the Redmi Y2 have received it. A report by XDADevelopers now confirms that Xiaomi is slowly but steadily adding more devices to that list.

MIUI 10 Global Beta 8.7.5 ROM is available for a total of eight Xiaomi devices of which seven are or were sold in India.

Xiaomi claims to have improved the performance, UI, sounds and AI Portrait mode with the new interface and brought screen navigation gesture similar to iPhone X on the compatible devices.

The home group is less cluttered as it has been regrouped on the basis of the type of app. The weather app, calendar app, and recent menu come with a new design on the MIUI 10.

As far as version 8.7.5 of the Global Beta is concerned, the changelog mentions the inclusion of LDAC functionality for Bluetooth on supported devices. Users can opt to turn it off under settings to extend battery life.

MIUI 10 is also expected to bring AI capability to the single lens camera. More details about the feature of the MIUI 10 can be read here.