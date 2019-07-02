tech2 News Staff

In partnership with Meitu, Xiaomi is all set to launch its selfie centric Mi CC9 series today (2 July) in China at 4:30 pm. Ahead of this official launch, the company has revealed an image on Weibo, showing off backs of the two phones of the series — Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e.

CC series to inherit the flagship craft of Xiaomi Mi 9. The standard 3D glass body fits perfectly with the palm, and you don't want to let go when you pick it up.

In this teaser images reveal that both the phones come with a triple rear camera system and an LED flash. The MiCC9e is slightly smaller than the Mi CC9 and flaunts a white colour body. On the other hand, Mi CC9 is blue in colour.

Mi CC9 specifications

The rumoured specifications include a 6.39-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) AMOLED display running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset. With a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh, it could come with 27 W fast charging support. In terms of camera hardware, it will sport a triple-camera system with the 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor, and 16 MP and 12 MP lenses.

Mi CC9e specifications

This is going to be the smaller variant of the two that will come with a 5.97-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) AMOLED display, running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. It will sport a smaller battery capacity of 3,500 mAh and have 18 W fast charging support. There’s also a slight downgrade in the camera sensors apart from the primary lens. It will supposedly sport the 48 MP Sony IMX582 sensor along with an 8 MP and 5 MP sensors, while there’s a 32 MP sensor on the front camera.

Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e pricing

Both the phones have multiple RAM and storage options. On the Mi CC9, the 6 GB + 128 GB variant is priced at CNY 2,599 (approx. Rs 26,200), 8 GB + 128 GB at CNY 2,799 (approx. Rs 28,200) and the 8 GB + 256 GB is priced at CNY 3,099 (approx. Rs 31,200).