Tuesday, July 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi reveals the back panel of Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e ahead of the official launch

The images teased by Xiaomi suggest that Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e come with a triple rear camera system and an LED flash.

tech2 News StaffJul 02, 2019 10:58:59 IST

In partnership with Meitu, Xiaomi is all set to launch its selfie centric Mi CC9 series today (2 July) in China at 4:30 pm. Ahead of this official launch, the company has revealed an image on Weibo, showing off backs of the two phones of the series — Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e.

(Also read: Xiaomi Mi CC9 series to launch today at 4.30 pm IST: How to watch the event live)

Xiaomi reveals the back panel of Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e ahead of the official launch

Image: Weibo

In this teaser images reveal that both the phones come with a triple rear camera system and an LED flash. The MiCC9e is slightly smaller than the Mi CC9 and flaunts a white colour body. On the other hand, Mi CC9 is blue in colour.

Image: Weibo

Image: Weibo

Mi CC9 specifications

The rumoured specifications include a 6.39-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) AMOLED display running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset. With a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh, it could come with 27 W fast charging support. In terms of camera hardware, it will sport a triple-camera system with the 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor, and 16 MP and 12 MP lenses.

Mi CC9e specifications

This is going to be the smaller variant of the two that will come with a 5.97-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) AMOLED display, running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. It will sport a smaller battery capacity of 3,500 mAh and have 18 W fast charging support. There’s also a slight downgrade in the camera sensors apart from the primary lens. It will supposedly sport the 48 MP Sony IMX582 sensor along with an 8 MP and 5 MP sensors, while there’s a 32 MP sensor on the front camera.

Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e pricing

Both the phones have multiple RAM and storage options. On the Mi CC9, the 6 GB + 128 GB variant is priced at CNY 2,599 (approx. Rs 26,200), 8 GB + 128 GB at CNY 2,799 (approx. Rs 28,200) and the 8 GB + 256 GB is priced at CNY 3,099 (approx. Rs 31,200).

tags
Loading...


Climate Change: Are We Nearing Tipping Point? | Firstpost Conversations Episode 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

Mi CC9

Xiaomi Mi CC9 series to launch today at 4.30 pm IST: How to watch the event live

Jul 02, 2019
Xiaomi Mi CC9 series to launch today at 4.30 pm IST: How to watch the event live
Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e pricing, specifications and photo reportedly leaked

Xiaomi

Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e pricing, specifications and photo reportedly leaked

Jun 25, 2019
Mi CC9's new leaked images show off its back panel and retail box

Mi CC9

Mi CC9's new leaked images show off its back panel and retail box

Jun 27, 2019
Xiaomi and Meitu partner to launch CC series, a new selfie-centric smartphone range

Xiaomi

Xiaomi and Meitu partner to launch CC series, a new selfie-centric smartphone range

Jun 21, 2019
Xiaomi Redmi 7A budget smartphone teased, to be launched soon in India

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi 7A budget smartphone teased, to be launched soon in India

Jun 30, 2019
Xiaomi Mi Days Sale: Offers on Mi A2, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 7,more

Mi Days Sale

Xiaomi Mi Days Sale: Offers on Mi A2, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 7,more

Jun 18, 2019

science

Amateur Astronomy Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Amateur Astronomy Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Jul 01, 2019
First solar eclipse of 2019 will plunge South America into 10,000 km of darkness

solar eclipse

First solar eclipse of 2019 will plunge South America into 10,000 km of darkness

Jul 01, 2019
NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019