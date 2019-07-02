Tuesday, July 02, 2019Back to
Xiaomi Mi CC9 series to launch today at 4.30 pm IST: How to watch the event live

Xiaomi will launch three new smartphones — Mi CC9, Mi CC9e, and Mi CC9 Meitu Custom edition.

tech2 News StaffJul 02, 2019 08:12:59 IST

Bringing in a new series targetted at the millennials, Xiaomi is scheduled to launch the new Mi CC9 series in China today (2 July). If leaks are anything to go by, Xiaomi will launch three new smartphones under this series today — Mi CC9, Mi CC9e, and Mi CC9 Meitu Custom edition.

For the ones wondering why Meitu and what is it: Meitu is a popular Chinese smartphone brand that makes camera-centric smartphones, with unique designs, and are targetted at the younger audience. For the Mi CC9 series, Xiaomi has partnered with Meitu, to bring similar characteristics to the series, and of course also the Mimoji.

Today's launch event is being hosted in China and will kick off at 7.00 pm CST Asia, which is 4.30 pm IST. The event will be streamed live on Xiaomi's Weibo channel as well as the company's official website.

Image: Weibo

Mi CC9 specifications

The rumoured specifications include a 6.39-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) AMOLED display running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset. With a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh, it could come with 27 W fast charging support. In terms of camera hardware, it could sport a triple-camera system with the 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16 MP and 12 MP lenses.

Mi CC9e specifications

This is going to be the smaller variant of the two that will come with a 5.97-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) AMOLED display, running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. It will sport a smaller battery capacity of 3,500 mAh and have 18 W fast charging support. There’s also a slight downgrade in the camera sensors apart from the primary lens. It will supposedly sport the 48 MP Sony IMX582 sensor along with an 8 MP and 5 MP sensors, while there’s a 32 MP sensor on the front camera.

Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e pricing

Both the phones have multiple RAM and storage options. On the Mi CC9, the 6 GB + 128 GB variant is priced at CNY 2,599 (approx. Rs 26,200), 8 GB + 128 GB at CNY 2,799 (approx. Rs 28,200) and the 8 GB + 256 GB is priced at CNY 3,099 (approx. Rs 31,200).

