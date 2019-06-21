tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi is one of the most popular smartphone manufacturers known for their affordable devices with good features. Seems like the Chinese brand is gearing up to dabble in different water and will be launching a selfie-focused smartphone series called CC series.

The company has now officially announced its partnership with Meitu to launch selfie centric smartphones and use its camera technology in them.

Since Meitu is famous for its selfie camera capabilities and we have already mentioned that Xiaomi is known for its pocket-friendly smartphones, we can expect a good quality camera smartphone with an affordable price tag.

According to Gizmochina, the first device of the CC series is expected to debut soon under the codename of “Little Fairy”. Going by the name, it is being speculated that the upcoming smartphone of the CC series will be designed for women.

According to the image of Xiaomi-Meitu smartphone posted by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun on Weibo, the device will come in a white colour variant with a square-shaped flip camera (like on the Asus 6z). It has the triple camera setup with an LED flash on the back. Due to the camera design, we cannot deny the uncanny resemblance between this device and Asus’s recently launched 6z.

This Xiaomi- Meitu device further appeared on a Chinese telecom authority's website TENAA. According to this leak, the upcoming smartphone will sport a 6.38-inch display and a 3, 900 mAh battery. Featuring in-screen fingerprint sensor, the phone will flaunt a water drop notched display.