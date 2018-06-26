Tuesday, June 26, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 26 June, 2018

Xiaomi reportedly sells 1 million Mi 8 series smartphones in less than three weeks

1 million Mi 8 series smartphones have been sold in just 18 days since going live.

It would seem that the Xiaomi Mi 8 flagship series, which was unveiled at the end of last month in China, has been selling like hot cakes. Xiaomi's Global spokesperson Donovan Sung tweeted out the information stating that more than 1 million Mi 8 series smartphones have been sold in just 18 days since going live on 5 June.

As of right now only the Mi 8 and the Mi 8 SE are available for sale, while the Mi 8 Explorer Edition should be made available in select markets by July.

Remarkably, the Mi 8 actually sold out in 1 minute and 37 seconds during its first sale on 5 June. No one is quite sure as to the number of phones actually sold in that sale.

A second sale was conducted on 12 June, but there is no information regarding that.

It can be assumed that the Mi 8 was such a hit, mainly because of the high-end specs it was offering at minimal prices. As a matter of fact, the Mi 8 starts off at just CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 28,000) which makes it the cheapest smartphone to come with a Snapdragon 845 SoC. This phone can really bring the competition to the OnePlus 6.

The smartphone packs in an FHD+ Samsung Super AMOLED display with an 88.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and iPhone X-style notch.

It also offers 8 GB RAM along with 128 GB of internal storage. The Mi 8 Mi Explorer edition features 3D face unlock technology along with an in-display fingerprint reader.

