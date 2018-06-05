Huawei may be the biggest smartphone brand in China, but Xiaomi's flagship Mi 8 has created quite the storm in the country. The Mi 8 went on sale today at 10 AM CST and if reports from a Xiaomi official are to be believed, the phone sold out in merely 1 minute and 37 seconds.

As of right now, no one is quite sure as to the number of phones actually sold in this sale. However, the next sale for the smartphone will be conducted on June 12 at 10 AM. It can be assumed that the Mi 8 was such a hit mainly because of the high-end specs it was offering at minimal prices.

As a matter of fact, the Mi 8 starts off at just CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 28,000) which makes it the cheapest smartphone to come with a Snapdragon 845 SoC. This phone can really bring the competition to the OnePlus 6.

The smartphone packs in a FHD+ Samsung Super AMOLED display with an 88.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also offers 8 GB RAM along with 128 GB of internal storage. The Mi 8 Mi Explorer edition also features 3D face unlock technology that allows users to create fun animated 3D emoji along with a 3D face unlock system, which uses structured light to analyze face patterns in 3D.