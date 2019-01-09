tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi last year had announced a permanent price drop for five of its phones which included the 4 GB + 64 GB variant of the Redmi Y2, bringing the price down to Rs 11,999.

The Redmi Y2 has now received yet another price cut of Rs 1,000.

Mi fans! Give me an #High5 cause #RedmiY2 is now available at an exciting discount of up to ₹3000! 4+64GB variant now only at ₹10,999! Buy it from @amazonIN, https://t.co/lzFXOcYa5q & offline stores. 3rd major announcement. 2 more to go! RT & help spread the word. pic.twitter.com/8qRCdEeS9u — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 9, 2019

The 3 GB RAM variant is now Rs 8,999 and the 4 GB RAM variant is now Rs 10,999.

Both the updated prices are now live on Amazon and Xiaomi's official website and partnered offline stores.

Redmi Y2 Specs

With its focus on selfies, the Redmi Y2 features a 16 MP AI-powered selfie camera and vertically aligned 12 MP + 5 MP sensors on the rear side of the device.

The phone has a 5.99-inch HD+ display in an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC and a 3,080 mAh battery. There is a 3 GB and 32 GB internal storage variant and a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant. The phone runs Android 8.1 overlayed with Xiaomi's custom MIUI 9.5.

Other offers by Xiaomi

Recently Xiaomi had also announced discounts of up to Rs 4,000 on the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

According to the offer, the 4 GB RAM variant of the Redmi Note 5 Pro will now be available at Rs 12,999, instead of its original price of Rs 15,999. The 6 GB RAM model, on the other hand, has been discounted by Rs 4,000, bring the phone's price down from Rs 17,999 to Rs 13,999.

This offer is applicable across Flipkart, Amazon India, mi.com and Xiaomi's offline stores.

The company had also announced up to Rs 4,500 off on the Xiaomi Mi A2.

