Friday, November 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 and Mi A2 variants to get price cuts in India

As per the IDC report, Xiaomi shipped 11.7 million units and became the top brand in the Indian market

Indo-Asian News Service Nov 16, 2018 14:44 PM IST

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on 16 December announced that it was permanently cutting the prices of five of its handsets in India, a day after the International Data Corporation (IDC) declared that the company was the market leader in the third quarter of 2018 in the country.

"We are delighted to share that we have seen a reduction in component costs of some of our best-selling phones. We were announced as the number one smartphone vendor in India for the fifth consecutive quarter, as per IDC Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker.

Xiaomi. Image: tech2/ Prannoy Palav

Xiaomi. Image: tech2/ Prannoy Palav

"As a celebration of that, Xiaomi is announcing a price cut for five smartphones," the company said in a statement.

The 4 GB + 64 GB variants of Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2 and Redmi Y2 are now available for Rs 13,999, Rs 15,999 and Rs 11, 999, respectively while the prices of 6 GB + 128 GB variants of Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi A2 have dropped to Rs 15,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively.

According to the IDC report, the Chinese handset maker shipped 11.7 million units and became the top brand in the Indian market with 27.3 percent share in the third quarter this year.

This is the first time when the smartphone market is on par with the feature phone market, each contributing 50 percent to the overall mobile phone market.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

also see

smartphone shipments

Xiaomi ships 11.7 mn smartphones to lead market in Q3 as phone prices rise: IDC

Nov 15, 2018

Apple

Apple faces fierce competition from the likes of OnePlus, Xiaomi and Oppo: Report

Nov 15, 2018

Smartphone shipments

Xiaomi bags first place in Q3 2018 by shipping 12.1 mn smartphones: Report

Nov 03, 2018

Singles' day sale

Apple sells more phones than Huawei and Xiaomi during Alibaba Singles' Day sale

Nov 12, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi to launch new device on 6 November in China, could be Redmi Note 6

Nov 03, 2018

Smartphones

E-commerce sale of mobiles phones in India account for 45-50% of handsets: ICEA

Nov 02, 2018

science

Health

Music can be an affordable, non-medical aid to overcome sleep loss, study finds

Nov 15, 2018

Emission Check

India's strategies to cut emissions show the most promise among G20 nations: Report

Nov 15, 2018

Gaganyaan mission

ISRO reveals plans for Gaganyaan's unmanned missions in 2020 aboard GSLV MkIII D2 rocket

Nov 15, 2018

Space Station

NASA astronaut confident in Soyuz's flight to the ISS in Dec after launch abort

Nov 15, 2018