Xiaomi has ruled the budget smartphone market almost unchallenged for several years now. This time, however, things are a little different. Xiaomi's rivals have upped their game and are now nipping at Xiaomi's heels.

While it might seem like the launch of just another phone, this launch is important for Xiaomi's future. Oppo's Realme 1, in particular, is most threatening.

Launched as the Redmi S2 in China in May, the Redmi Y2 is not exactly an unknown quantity, and it's only the price that we're concerned with. The specifications of the phone include a 5.99-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 625, 3 GB or 4 GB RAM variants paired with 32 GB and 64 GB of internal storage respectively and a 3,080 mAh battery.

The cameras include a 12 MP + 5 MP dual camera on the rear and a 16 MP front camera.

The phone is expected to be priced at Rs 9,999 for the base model and Rs 11,999 for the 64 GB variant.

