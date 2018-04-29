Xiaomi is ready with yet another budget smartphone, the Redmi S2. It's expected to be launched in India and China in May. According to a previous report, the details of the smartphone were found on the firmware files of the device. Earlier reports also mention the Redmi S2 getting TENNA and 3C certifications in China.

In a recent update, new images of the smartphone has been leaked online. The images of the Xiaomi Redmi S2 were spotted on Czech Republic website Svetandroida. The leaked image shows a pink Redmi S2 with a vertically-aligned dual-camera setup on the rear and a fingerprint beside the camera. It comes with antenna bands on the top and bottom of the device, which is reminiscent of the Xiaomi Mi A1. The volume rocker and unlock key sits on the right side of the device.

The Xiaomi Redmi S2 comes with a full-screen display similar to the one seen on Redmi Note 5 Pro. The top of the display accommodates the front camera and sensors. The bottom of the device comes with speaker grills and a microUSB connector. Previous reports suggest that the smartphone will come with a 5.99-inch HD+ LCD display with (1440x720) resolution and an 18:8 aspect ratio. As reported earlier, the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC and a a 3,080 mAh battery. According to a report on GSMArena, the new leak suggests that the smartphone will come with a 4,205 mAh battery.

The Redmi S2 is expected to come in three variants including 2 GB / 16 GB, 3 GB / 32 GB storage and the top variant with 4 GB / 64 GB storage. Storage can be expanded using a microSD card. The 3C certification agency also confirmed support for 5V/2A charging, which is reasonably fast.

The dual-camera setup is expected to include 12 MP and 8 MP sensors, whereas the front camera is expected to feature a 16 MP sensor. The Redmi S2 is also expected to come with a face unlock feature and Android 8.1 OS out of the box.