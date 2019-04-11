Thursday, April 11, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 730, 730G and the Snapdragon 665 spotted testing on AnTuTu

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, 730G and 665 chips are expected to feature in smartphones by mid-2019.

tech2 News StaffApr 11, 2019 16:44:42 IST

Qualcomm’s new trio of mid-range chips may have launched just a day back but they've already been spotted making waves on popular benchmarking site, AnTuTu.

If you're wondering what these new chips are capable of, the Snapdragon 665 comes as a successor to the aging Snapdragon 660 SoC and the Snapdragon 730 is the successor to last year’s Snapdragon 710.

Qualcomms new Snapdragon 730, 730G and the Snapdragon 665 spotted testing on AnTuTu

Representative Image.

Then there’s also the Snapdragon 730G, Qualcomm's first-ever 'gaming-focussed' chipset that features a number of key upgrades over the standard 730 SoC.

As spotted by GizmoChina, all of the three chips have now been seen on AnTuTu, showing us how each of these chips perform under synthetic loads.

A glance at the table reveals that the Snapdragon 730G takes the lead here with a CPU score of 86,915 points. It beats the Snapdragon 730 by more than 4,000 points and the Snapdragon 710 by a whopping 20,000 points.

The Snapdragon 730, 730G and the Snapdragon 665 chipsets spotted on AnTuTu. Image: ithome

The Snapdragon 730, 730G and the Snapdragon 665 chipsets spotted on AnTuTu. Image: ithome

As for GPU scores, the Snapdragon 730 and the 730G take a significant lead with a huge margin separating the two new chips and the Snapdragon 710. The gaming variant tops the chart with a score of 66,398 points compared to the Snapdragon 710’s 47,736 points.

The Snapdragon 730G tops the chart with 2,22,538 points while regular SD 730 finishes second with 2,13,113 points. The Snapdragon 675 (seen on the Redmi Note 7 Pro), meanwhile beats the scores of the Snapdragon 710 to claim the third spot. While these scores are still far off from those of the Snapdragon 845, the scores here do reveal that a switch to an 8 nm manufacturing process does bring in significant gains in performance.

The Snapdragon 665, on the other hand, scored lesser than the Snapdragon 660 in CPU performance, achieving a total of 57,939 points which is nearly 10,000 points lower than that of the Snapdragon 660. The Snapdragon 665 has a higher GPU score though, but it still falls behind that of the Snapdragon 670 which gets an overall score of 1,25,092 points.

We do, however, need to bear in mind that these are prototype chipsets being tested on the benchmarking platform, which is why there is a possibility that actual scores from these chips might be slightly different once they begin featuring on smartphones.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Andhra Pradesh edition: Nadendla Manohar of Jana Sena Party tells Firstpost his party will start new age of politics


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream


also see

Snapdragon

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 665, 730 and gaming focused 730G mobile platforms

Apr 09, 2019
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 665, 730 and gaming focused 730G mobile platforms
Qualcomm CFO quits to join rival company Intel as finance chief: Report

qualcomm

Qualcomm CFO quits to join rival company Intel as finance chief: Report

Apr 03, 2019
Tim Cook to testify in Apple vs Qualcomm trial taking place in San Diego in April

Apple vs Qualcomm

Tim Cook to testify in Apple vs Qualcomm trial taking place in San Diego in April

Mar 29, 2019
Qualcomm aims to take on Nvidia, Intel with new AI chips

Qualcomm

Qualcomm aims to take on Nvidia, Intel with new AI chips

Apr 10, 2019
Lenovo Z6 Pro teased with 100 MP resolution camera by company VP: Report

Lenovo

Lenovo Z6 Pro teased with 100 MP resolution camera by company VP: Report

Mar 28, 2019
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Bluetooth earbuds launched in India at Rs 24,990

Sennheiser

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Bluetooth earbuds launched in India at Rs 24,990

Apr 01, 2019

science

World Parkinson’s Day: The second most common age-related neurodegenerative illness

World Parkinson's Day

World Parkinson’s Day: The second most common age-related neurodegenerative illness

Apr 11, 2019
Welcome to the family Homo luzonensis: Dig finds new species of early human

Ancient Humans

Welcome to the family Homo luzonensis: Dig finds new species of early human

Apr 11, 2019
Meet Katie Bouman, the scientist whose algorithm helped image the first black hole

Black Holes

Meet Katie Bouman, the scientist whose algorithm helped image the first black hole

Apr 11, 2019
Israel's Beresheet spacecraft gears up for its historic moon landing 12 April

Moon Missions

Israel's Beresheet spacecraft gears up for its historic moon landing 12 April

Apr 11, 2019