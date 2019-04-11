tech2 News Staff

Qualcomm’s new trio of mid-range chips may have launched just a day back but they've already been spotted making waves on popular benchmarking site, AnTuTu.

If you're wondering what these new chips are capable of, the Snapdragon 665 comes as a successor to the aging Snapdragon 660 SoC and the Snapdragon 730 is the successor to last year’s Snapdragon 710.

Then there’s also the Snapdragon 730G, Qualcomm's first-ever 'gaming-focussed' chipset that features a number of key upgrades over the standard 730 SoC.

As spotted by GizmoChina, all of the three chips have now been seen on AnTuTu, showing us how each of these chips perform under synthetic loads.

A glance at the table reveals that the Snapdragon 730G takes the lead here with a CPU score of 86,915 points. It beats the Snapdragon 730 by more than 4,000 points and the Snapdragon 710 by a whopping 20,000 points.

As for GPU scores, the Snapdragon 730 and the 730G take a significant lead with a huge margin separating the two new chips and the Snapdragon 710. The gaming variant tops the chart with a score of 66,398 points compared to the Snapdragon 710’s 47,736 points.

The Snapdragon 730G tops the chart with 2,22,538 points while regular SD 730 finishes second with 2,13,113 points. The Snapdragon 675 (seen on the Redmi Note 7 Pro), meanwhile beats the scores of the Snapdragon 710 to claim the third spot. While these scores are still far off from those of the Snapdragon 845, the scores here do reveal that a switch to an 8 nm manufacturing process does bring in significant gains in performance.

The Snapdragon 665, on the other hand, scored lesser than the Snapdragon 660 in CPU performance, achieving a total of 57,939 points which is nearly 10,000 points lower than that of the Snapdragon 660. The Snapdragon 665 has a higher GPU score though, but it still falls behind that of the Snapdragon 670 which gets an overall score of 1,25,092 points.

We do, however, need to bear in mind that these are prototype chipsets being tested on the benchmarking platform, which is why there is a possibility that actual scores from these chips might be slightly different once they begin featuring on smartphones.

