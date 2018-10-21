Xiaomi had officially launched the Redmi Note 6 Pro at an event in Thailand in September at a price of THB 6,990 (about Rs 15,699), and the device is now expected to launch in India. It looks like the device will be unveiled before it's 20 November.

According to various reports, a leaked media invite reveals the information about the launch date and a couple of other details.

If you look carefully at the bottom end of the invite, the date has been hidden/replaced with an underscore, however, still leaving the numeric 1 behind, suggesting that the phone might launch between 10 to 19 November. 1 November is around the corner, so we're not quite sure if that is the correct date.

The invite also mentions "2 in better Than 1," which is about the camera set up on the phone. The key feature of the Redmi Note 6 Pro is supposed to be the quadruple-camera setup: two sensors at the back and the other two in the front.

The capital 'T' in the '2 in better Than 1,' does, however, make the leak appear less authentic. It is unlikely that the a smartphone maker will make a typo right up top on a media invite? Also, what significance can the word 'Than' possibly have that it is being made to stand out?

A recent report also noted that the device will come in India-specific variants.

The successor, Redmi Note 5 Pro was considered an "unbeatable" device in the budget to the mid-range segment when it was launched (Read our full review here).

Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

In terms of display, the Note 6 Pro sports a 6.24-inches with FHD Plus resolution and also features a notch. The screen-to-body ratio is 87.6 percent.

The chipset hasn't changed from the Note 5 Pro. It features the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. There is also a 6 GB RAM with 64 GB storage variant, but that variant was not launched in Thailand.

In terms of optics, the smartphone features a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP and a 5 MP unit. Up front, the phone features a 20 MP and a 2 MP unit.

Running the device is Android Oreo out of the box with MIUI 9.6. A 4,000 mAh battery powers the phone, which is also the same as the Note 5 Pro.

It is also expected to show up in four colour variants in India – Rose Gold, Black, and Blue and Red.