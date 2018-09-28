Xiaomi has officially announced the Redmi Note 6 Pro at an event in Thailand for a price of THB 6,990 (which is roughly Rs 15,599). The main highlight feature of the Redmi Note 6 Pro happens to be the quad-camera setup the phone has which included two at the back and two in the front.

The display of the phone now supports a notch and has a size of 6.24-inches with FHD+ resolution. Xiaomi mentions that the phone now has a screen-to-body ratio of nearly 87.6 percent.

The internals looks to be unchanged from the previous version of the device as it still has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset along with 4GB RAM plus 64 GB internal storage. The phone will be running on Android Oreo out of the box with MIUI 9.6 custom skin applied on top.

In the camera department, we now see a 20 MP and 2 MP front camera module while on the back side there are 12 MP and 5MP snappers with LED flash and f/1.9 aperture.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS. There is a microUSB 2.0 port for charging and data transfers and it also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.

Powering the device is a 4,000mAh battery which happens to be the same on the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Xiaomi hasn't announced any release date in India, but we are expecting it to happen soon.