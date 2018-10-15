Xiaomi officially launched the Redmi Note 6 Pro at an event in September and the device is now expected to launch in India. It was launched at a price of THB 6,990 (about Rs 15,699).

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the device will arrive in India in the "next few weeks" and will also have India-specific variants.

The key feature of the Redmi Note 6 Pro is supposed to be the quadruple-camera setup including two sensors at the back and the other two in the front.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro was considered an "unbeatable" device in the budget to the mid-range segment when it was launched (Read our full review here). However, let's take a look at what its successor has to offer us in terms of specifications.

In terms of display, the Note 6 Pro sports a 6.24-inches with FHD Plus resolution and also features a notch. The screen-to-body ratio is 87.6 percent.

The chipset hasn't changed from the Note 5 Pro. It features the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. There is also a 6 GB RAM with 64 GB storage variant, but that variant was not launched in Thailand.

In terms of optics, the smartphone features a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP and a 5 MP unit. Up front, the phone features a 20 MP and a 2 MP unit.

Running the device is Android Oreo out of the box with MIUI 9.6. A 4,000 mAh battery powers the phone, which is also the same as the Note 5 Pro.

It is also expected to show up in four colour variants in India – Rose Gold, Black, and Blue and Red.