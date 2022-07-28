Thursday, July 28, 2022Back to
Xiaomi's Redmi K50S Pro may get a 200MP camera, key specifications leaked

Xiaomi’s Redmi K50S Pro will be one of the first smartphones to feature a 200MP camera. The device will be using Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1 sensor. We take a look at the device and the specifications of the K50S series.


FP StaffJul 28, 2022 16:46:41 IST

Xiaomi's sister brand Redmi is all set to launch its next flagship phone, Redmi K50S Pro very soon. Key specifications of the device, including details about the camera, battery and display have already leaked online.

The device in Redmi’s K50 series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. 

A few weeks ago, we had learned that apart from Motorola and Samsung, Xiaomi too will be coming up with a device that would have a 200MP camera. A new rumour suggests that the K50S Pro that Redmi is working on, is the same 200MP device that Xiaomi was working on.

We take a look at some of the leaked specifications of the Redmi K50S, and what sort of hardware can we expect to see.

Notable tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed that the Redmi K50S Pro will have a 6.67-inch OLED display, that will support a refresh rate of 120Hz and will also have HDR10+ certification. The Redmi K50S Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The SoC will be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Furthermore, the device could have an in-display fingerprint scanner along with dual speakers as well.

For the cameras, the Redmi K50S Pro will be getting a Samsung ISOCELL HP1 200MP camera for its main shooter and an 8MP ultrawide camera. It will also get a 2MP macro camera. The front camera will be a 20MP unit for selfies and video calls.

The Redmi K50S will also get a 5,000mAh and support for 120W fast charging. The device will ship with MIUI 13, based on Android 12.

This handset will be added to the existing Redmi K50 lineup which includes smartphones such as Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Gaming and Redmi K50 Pro. The vanilla Redmi K50 and the Pro variant gets power from the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 9000 chipsets, respectively while the Redmi K50 Gaming packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

The device will first launch in the Chinese market and then it might be rebranded and launched in other markets; however, there is no official word about this from the company yet.

