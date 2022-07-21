FP Staff

Xiaomi relaunched its first K series device in India after a hiatus of three years. The last K series device that was launched in India was released in 2019. Since the first K series smartphone was launched, the device has been a favourite among power users and mobile gamers.

Xiaomi relaunched the K series in India with the Redmi K50i. The phone comes with flagship specifications like the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and 67W Turbo charging. Redmi also launched the new Redmi Earbuds 3 Lite in India today which is a new pair of budget TWS earphones.

We take a look at the Redmi K50i and the Redmi Earbuds 3 Lite, their specifications, pricing and launch offers.

Redmi K50i 5G: Specifications

Redmi K50i has a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD FFS display which supports a refresh rate of 144Hz 7-stage adaptive refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The display uses Fringe-Field Switching technology, instead of the traditional IPS panels, which Redmi claims will ensure a brighter display, better viewing angles, and great battery life.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset and comes with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

As for the camera, the phone has a triple camera setup at the back which comprises a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. There is also a 16MP front camera.

It will also come with Android 12-powered MIUI 13 and get 2 years of system updates and 3 years of security updates. The phone also comes with an IP54 rating as well for water and dust protection.

The phone also comes with a 5,080mAh battery and 67W fast charging support with a charger in the box. Other features include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and an IR blaster.

Redmi K50i 5G: Pricing and availability

Xiaomi have priced Redmi K50i 5G at Rs 25,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs 28,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and will be available for sale from 23 July. Potential customers can avail an early bird instant discount of Rs 3,000 using ICICI bank cards and can also avail an exchange bonus of Rs 2,500 for an old phone.

Redmi will also be selling the phone offline and if users pick up the device offline, they will be able to choose between the Rs 3,000 ICICI bank discount or a complimentary Xiaomi smart speaker worth Rs 4,999.

Redmi Earbuds 3 Lite: Specifications and pricing

The Redmi Earbuds 3 Lite is a new pair of budget TWS. The earbuds sport a new stem-less design that is free from the risk of getting dropping from the ears when in use. The earbuds also come with Bluetooth 5.2. Xiaomi suggests that users can get up to 18 hours of playback in one charge including the charge from the case.

Other features on the buds include tap gestures for music playback control and fast charging support which gives users 100 minutes of playtime in 10 minutes of charging.

The Redmi Earbuds 3 Lite is priced at Rs 1,999, but an early bird offer ensure you can buy this at Rs 1,499 for the first 48 hours of the open sale. The sale starts on July 31.