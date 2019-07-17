Wednesday, July 17, 2019Back to
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro to launch today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 have been aggressively promoted in India as the “Flagship Killer 2.0”.

tech2 News StaffJul 17, 2019 08:06:40 IST

Xiaomi is scheduled to launch the new K-series of smartphones in India today: the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. The company is hosting an event in New Delhi today at 12 pm IST. The launch event will be streamed live on Xiaomi's official events website. Regardless of where you are, you can tune into the event by checking this link for your local time for the event.

Xiaomi will also be hosting Alpha Sales for the new Redmi K-series phones, for which, the events website has a "Remind Me" button to win an 'F Code'. You can do that by heading to the Xiaomi website and scroll down a little to see a yellow 'Redmi Me' button on the right. Tapping on it will ask you to sign in to your Mi account. Once you do that you are set for your reminder.

Already launched in China and with more than a million units sold in the country, the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 have been aggressively promoted in India as the “Flagship Killer 2.0”. Looking at the advertising and promotions, it seems like the K-series smartphones are going to take on OnePlus.

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro to launch today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

The Redmi K20 series is expected to arrive in India on 17 July. Image: Xiaomi

Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 Specs

Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.35-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device has a fingerprint sensor of the in-display variety along with a pop-out front-facing camera which gives the phone a near bezel-less design.

Redmi's 'Flagship Killer 2.0' has certainly got the flagship-level internals as well. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 855 SoC which is paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie along with Xiaomi's MIUI 10 skin overlaying it.

In terms of optics, the Redmi K20 Pro has triple rear cameras which consist of a 48 MP primary sensor + 13 MP ultra-wide sensor + 8 MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom. The pop-out camera on the phone has a 20 MP sensor. In terms of video shooting capabilities, the device has a 960 fps slo-mo feature along with 4K @ 30 fps recording.

The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery which supports 27 W fast-charging capabilities. Redmi claims this can charge the phone 58 percent in 30 minutes and completely fill the power cell in 74 minutes. Apart from that Redmi has also added a Game Turbo 2.0 feature that allocates more resources for gaming.

Redmi K20 packs in the Snapdragon 730 and also has the Sony IMX582 sensor instead of Redmi K20 Pro's IMX586. Rest, all other specs remain the same except for an 18W fast charging support instead of 27W. Since Xiaomi has been calling this Flagship Killer 2.0, we expect the company will likely price the phone right in the range of the OnePlus 7 (review) which is priced at Rs 32,999.

The Redmi K20 Pro is expected to be priced below the Rs 48,999 in India, competing for OnePlus 7 Pro (review).

 

