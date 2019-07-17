Wednesday, July 17, 2019Back to
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro launch live: Redmi K20 Pro sports a 20 MP pop-up selfie camera

tech2 News StaffJul 17, 2019 12:45:54 IST

Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 have been aggressively promoted in India as the “Flagship Killer 2.0”.

Xiaomi launching the new K-series of smartphones in India today: the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. The company is hosting an event in New Delhi today at 12 pm IST. The launch event will be streamed live on Xiaomi's official events website. Regardless of where you are, you can tune into the event by checking this link for your local time for the event.

The Redmi K20 series is expected to arrive in India on 17 July. Image: Xiaomi

Already launched in China and with more than a million units sold in the country, the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 have been aggressively promoted in India as the “Flagship Killer 2.0”. Looking at the advertising and promotions, it seems like the K-series smartphones are going to take on OnePlus.

Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 Specs

Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.35-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device has a fingerprint sensor of the in-display variety along with a pop-out front-facing camera which gives the phone a near bezel-less design.

Redmi's 'Flagship Killer 2.0' has certainly got the flagship-level internals as well. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 855 SoC which is paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie along with Xiaomi's MIUI 10 skin overlaying it.

In terms of optics, the Redmi K20 Pro has triple rear cameras which consist of a 48 MP primary sensor + 13 MP ultra-wide sensor + 8 MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom. The pop-out camera on the phone has a 20 MP sensor. In terms of video shooting capabilities, the device has a 960 fps slo-mo feature along with 4K @ 30 fps recording.

The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery which supports 27 W fast-charging capabilities. Redmi claims this can charge the phone 58 percent in 30 minutes and completely fill the power cell in 74 minutes. Apart from that Redmi has also added a Game Turbo 2.0 feature that allocates more resources for gaming.

Redmi K20 packs in the Snapdragon 730 and also has the Sony IMX582 sensor instead of Redmi K20 Pro's IMX586. Rest, all other specs remain the same except for an 18W fast charging support instead of 27W. Since Xiaomi has been calling this Flagship Killer 2.0, we expect the company will likely price the phone right in the range of the OnePlus 7 (review) which is priced at Rs 32,999.

The Redmi K20 Pro is expected to be priced below the Rs 48,999 in India, competing for OnePlus 7 Pro (review).

  • 12:47 (IST)

    Redmi K20 Pro uses a triple-camera setup at the back

    The primary sensor is a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 Sensor. 

  • 12:46 (IST)

    Redmi K20 Pro uses a 20 MP pop-selfie camera, which also supports AI Face Unlock

  • 12:45 (IST)

    If you are wondering "gira toh kya hoga?" Here's what Xiaomi has to say:

  • 12:42 (IST)

    Redmi K20 Pro uses a pop-up camera

    The pop-up camera module uses something called Camer Edge Lighting system. 

  • 12:40 (IST)

    Redmi K20 Pro's display specs:

  • 12:39 (IST)

    Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Display.

    This is the first time we are seeing a Redmi smartphone using a Super AMOLED display. It uses 600 nits of brightness and comes with HDR 10 support. And YES! it has widevine L1 support, which means you can watch Neflix on high definition resolution on it. Also has an always-on display!

  • 12:36 (IST)

    Redmi K20 Pro comes in three colour variants

  • 12:33 (IST)

    Redmi K20 Pro's Flaming Red colour variant

  • 12:28 (IST)

    Redmi K20 Pro's gorgeous blue colour variant, ladies and gentlemen! 

  • 12:27 (IST)

    A recap of Redmi K20 Pro's performance specs:

  • 12:25 (IST)

    Redmi K20 Pro uses an 8-layer graphite cooling system to avoid heating up of the phone.

  • 12:24 (IST)

    The Redmi K20 Pro's gaming experience is also made better with some touch enhancements

  • 12:23 (IST)

    The Redmi K20 Pro also has a Night Vision mode to better your experience for day-night battle royale games. 

  • 12:22 (IST)

    The Game turbo comes with Sound Qualtiy Optimisation and touch enhancements

  • 12:20 (IST)

    Redmi K20 Pro features second-generation Game Turbo mode.

  • 12:17 (IST)

    For a good gaming performance, Redmi K20 Pro sports Adreno 640 GPU.

  • 12:16 (IST)

    Redmi K20 Pro's processor architecture:

  • 12:14 (IST)

    Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

  • 12:12 (IST)

    Starting with the Redmi K20 Pro that Manu Jain calls "the world's fastest smartphone". Is it?

  • 12:06 (IST)

    Jain says that mi.com has now become third-largest platform for e-commerce for electronics and gadgets in India 

  • 12:02 (IST)

    Xiaomi VP Manu Kumar Jain is now on stage

  • 11:59 (IST)

    Welcome to the Redmi K20, K20 Pro live blog, guys!

