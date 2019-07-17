12:47 (IST)
Redmi K20 Pro uses a triple-camera setup at the back
The primary sensor is a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 Sensor.
12:46 (IST)
Redmi K20 Pro uses a 20 MP pop-selfie camera, which also supports AI Face Unlock
12:45 (IST)
If you are wondering "gira toh kya hoga?" Here's what Xiaomi has to say:
12:42 (IST)
Redmi K20 Pro uses a pop-up camera
The pop-up camera module uses something called Camer Edge Lighting system.
12:40 (IST)
Redmi K20 Pro's display specs:
12:39 (IST)
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Display.
This is the first time we are seeing a Redmi smartphone using a Super AMOLED display. It uses 600 nits of brightness and comes with HDR 10 support. And YES! it has widevine L1 support, which means you can watch Neflix on high definition resolution on it. Also has an always-on display!
12:36 (IST)
Redmi K20 Pro comes in three colour variants
12:33 (IST)
Redmi K20 Pro's Flaming Red colour variant
12:28 (IST)
Redmi K20 Pro's gorgeous blue colour variant, ladies and gentlemen!
12:27 (IST)
A recap of Redmi K20 Pro's performance specs:
12:25 (IST)
Redmi K20 Pro uses an 8-layer graphite cooling system to avoid heating up of the phone.
12:24 (IST)
The Redmi K20 Pro's gaming experience is also made better with some touch enhancements
12:23 (IST)
The Redmi K20 Pro also has a Night Vision mode to better your experience for day-night battle royale games.
12:22 (IST)
The Game turbo comes with Sound Qualtiy Optimisation and touch enhancements
12:20 (IST)
Redmi K20 Pro features second-generation Game Turbo mode.
12:17 (IST)
For a good gaming performance, Redmi K20 Pro sports Adreno 640 GPU.
12:16 (IST)
Redmi K20 Pro's processor architecture:
12:14 (IST)
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.
12:12 (IST)
Starting with the Redmi K20 Pro that Manu Jain calls "the world's fastest smartphone". Is it?
12:06 (IST)
Jain says that mi.com has now become third-largest platform for e-commerce for electronics and gadgets in India
12:02 (IST)
Xiaomi VP Manu Kumar Jain is now on stage
11:59 (IST)
Welcome to the Redmi K20, K20 Pro live blog, guys!
