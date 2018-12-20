tech2 News Staff

On 17 December, the Xiaomi Redmi 7 series was spotted on China's Compulsory Certificate or the 3C certification website. It was said that the Redmi 7 series, just like the Redmi 6 series will include three models — Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 and Redmi 7 Pro. Later, we saw one of the devices listed on TENAA with full specs — it was rumoured to be the Redmi 7.

Now, a new image has surfaced online which appears to be the Redmi 7 Pro placed its retail box. If at all this is true, then the new device will be one of the first devices by Xiaomi to have a waterdrop notch.

The device listed on TENAA comes with a 5.84-inch LCD multi-touch display with 2280 x 1080 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio.

It is powered by a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor sporting SoC and is expected to pack in 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage. A microSD card can add up to 256 GB on the device.

Coming to the camera, the listing reveals that the device will feature a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP primary rear camera along with a secondary rear lens, the details of which are not known yet. There is an LED Flash. On the front, we have an 8 MP sensor.

The device will run on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with MIUI on top and is expected to be powered by a 2,900 mAh battery.

It should support 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Hotspot, Bluetooth and GPS. The listing also says that the device weighs 150 grams and there is a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi announced three smartphones in its Redmi 6 series, this year in September — the Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro.