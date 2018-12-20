Friday, December 21, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro reportedly leaked online revealing waterdrop notch display

Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro could be one of the first devices by Xiaomi to have a waterdrop notch display.

tech2 News Staff Dec 20, 2018 12:41 PM IST

On 17 December, the Xiaomi Redmi 7 series was spotted on China's Compulsory Certificate or the 3C certification website. It was said that the Redmi 7 series, just like the Redmi 6 series will include three models — Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 and Redmi 7 Pro. Later, we saw one of the devices listed on TENAA with full specs — it was rumoured to be the Redmi 7.

Now, a new image has surfaced online which appears to be the Redmi 7 Pro placed its retail box. If at all this is true, then the new device will be one of the first devices by Xiaomi to have a waterdrop notch.

Redmi 7 Pro. Image: The Leaker

Redmi 7 Pro. Image: The Leaker

The device listed on TENAA comes with a 5.84-inch LCD multi-touch display with 2280 x 1080 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio.

It is powered by a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor sporting SoC and is expected to pack in 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage. A microSD card can add up to 256 GB on the device.

Coming to the camera, the listing reveals that the device will feature a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP primary rear camera along with a secondary rear lens, the details of which are not known yet. There is an LED Flash. On the front, we have an 8 MP sensor.

Redmi 7 listed on TENAA. Image: TENAA

Redmi 7 listed on TENAA. Image: TENAA

The device will run on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with MIUI on top and is expected to be powered by a 2,900 mAh battery.

It should support 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Hotspot, Bluetooth and GPS. The listing also says that the device weighs 150 grams and there is a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi announced three smartphones in its Redmi 6 series, this year in September — the Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look
India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing
TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

also see

Redmi 7

Xiaomi Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 and Redmi 7 Pro get 3C certification in China: Report

Dec 17, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi teases a launch event on 15 December, all bets are on VR headsets

Dec 14, 2018

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on sale today at 12.00 pm on Amazon India, mi.com

Dec 20, 2018

Xiaomi Play

Xiaomi Play to be launched on 24 December, teasers reveal a waterdrop notch

Dec 19, 2018

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro to go on an open sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart, mi.com

Dec 12, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi's 48 MP smartphone is a Redmi device featuring an in-screen camera

Dec 10, 2018

science

ISS Astronauts

Astronauts return from ISS after 197-day stint marred by air leak, rocket failure

Dec 20, 2018

Whale Hunting

Japan mulling an exit from the IWC in a bid to resume commercial whale hunting

Dec 20, 2018

UFOs

The 'UFO' on Google Street View of Florida looks more butterfly than alien spaceship

Dec 20, 2018

Global Warming Hiatus

Global warming 'hiatus' disproved by twin studies reviewing historical climate data

Dec 20, 2018