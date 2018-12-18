Wednesday, December 19, 2018 Back to
Xiaomi Redmi 7 spotted on TENAA with 5.84-inch LCD display, Android Oreo, 11 colours

Redmi 7 might run on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with MIUI on top and will be powered by a 2,900 mAh battery.

tech2 News Staff Dec 18, 2018 16:00 PM IST

On 17 December, the Xiaomi Redmi 7 series was spotted on China's Compulsory Certificate or the 3C certification website. It was said that the Redmi 7 series, just like the Redmi 6 series will include three models — Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 and Redmi 7 Pro. Now, as expected, one of the devices, the Redmi 7 has been listed on TENAA with full specs.

The Redmi 7 comes with a 5.84-inch LCD multi-touch display with 2280 x 1080 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio.

Redmi 7 listed on TENAA. Image: TENAA

Redmi 7 listed on TENAA. Image: TENAA

It is powered by a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor sporting SoC and is expected to pack in 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage. A microSD card can add up to 256 GB on the device.

Coming to the camera, the listing reveals that the device will feature a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP primary rear camera along with a secondary rear lens, the details of which are not known yet. There is an LED Flash. On the front, we have an 8 MP sensor.

The device will run on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with MIUI on top and is expected to be powered by a 2,900 mAh battery.

It should support 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Hotspot, Bluetooth and GPS. The listing also says that the device weighs 150 grams and there is a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

The official launch of the Redmi 7 is expected next month, and will apparently have 11 colour options — Black, White, Blue, Red, Yellow, Pink, Green, Purple, Gold, Silver and Gray.

Xiaomi announced three smartphones in its Redmi 6 series, this year in September — the Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro.

