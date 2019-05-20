Monday, May 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Redmi 7 now available on open sale on Mi.com, Amazon India and Mi Home stores

The Redmi 7 features a 6.26-inch HD+ display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset inside.

tech2 News StaffMay 20, 2019 15:57:38 IST

Xiaomi's budget smartphones generally offer tremendous value for what they're priced at, but the one thing that every potential buyer hates about the brand are flash sales.

While Xiaomi hasn't been able to do away with flash sales completely, the company has been taking baby steps towards that goal. Having launched the Redmi 7 last month, the company now announced that the phone can be bought on open sale on Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The company revealed the development on its website which essentially means that consumers users can now buy the phone without waiting for a flash sale.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 (review) comes in two storage variants, while the 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 7,999, the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage model will cost you Rs 8,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 specifications and features

Xiaomi Redmi 7 also features a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D glass and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 now available on open sale on Mi.com, Amazon India and Mi Home stores

The Xiaomi Redmi 7. Image: Omkar Patne

Like the Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 is also powered with a 1.8 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, but it is accompanied with lesser RAM. The Redmi 7 comes in a 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage option, and 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage model. Redmi 7 will also run Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10.

For photography, the Redmi 7 will sport an 8 MP selfie sensor, and a dual camera at the back with a 12 MP and a 2 MP sensor combination. The phone is powered by a considerably large 4,000 mAh battery unit.

