tech2 News Staff 02 September, 2018 11:24 IST

Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro variants leaked days ahead of launch

Xiaomi's Redmi 6 series is expected to be unveiled on 5 September at an event in New Delhi.

Xiaomi Redmi's 6 series which comprises of the Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro and the Redmi 6A have been out for sale for a while now in China but have yet to arrive in any other country so far.

The Redmi 6 Pro. Image: Xiaomi China

Gearing up for a possible 5 September launch in India, a new report seems to have confirmed storage configurations of all three smartphones. Along with details of possible storage variants, the report also enlists all the colour variants the three phones will be made available in.

Revealed by MySmartprice in a report, the entry-level Redmi 6A and the budget-oriented Redmi 6 will be available in four colours — black, blue, gold and rose gold. The Redmi 6 Pro which will be the more premium of the three offerings, however, replaces the rose gold variant for a red coloured variant.

Redmi 6 Pro. Weibo.

As for the storage variants noted in the report, the Redmi 6A will be available in two storage variants — 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage, 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. The Redmi 6 will also likely arrive in two variants with 3 GB RAM as standard, with one offering 32 GB storage and the other offering 64 GB of storage. With the Redmi 6 Pro, users will likely get an option to choose between two RAM variants, the base offering 3 GB with 32 GB of storage and the higher-end variant arriving with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

One thing which hasn't been mentioned here, however, is whether any of these phones host a microSD card slot for further expansion.

