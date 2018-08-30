Xiaomi launched the Redmi 6 lineup, which included the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro, in China in June. There was no announcement on when these phones might reach Indian shores. Until now.

Tweets posted by Redmi India and the India Head of Xiaomi, Manu Kumar Jain, hint at the Redmi 6 lineup arriving in India soon.

The teaser video shows the digit '6' in bold placed in the centre of the frame with three phones popping from behind it. The tweet mentions the phones to be "coming soon". Also the hashtag "Desh Ke Naye Smartphones" is being used. The "Desh Ka Smartphone" tag was used for the Redmi 5A, which was launched last year.

#DeshKeNayeSmartphones! Mi fans! We've got more than one for you! Coming very soon 😇 Am super excited. RT if you're too 😎@XiaomiIndia @RedmiIndia pic.twitter.com/tMeltTQR7j — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 30, 2018

According to the media invites by the company that have been floating around, a launch event is to be held on 5 September in New Delhi.

Thus, it can be speculated that maybe the Redmi 6 series might be unveiled at the event.

As the phone is already rolling out in China, the specs of the Redmi 6 phones are no secret. So here's a refresher.

Redmi 6 Pro

It is the first Redmi series smartphone to sport a notch and gets a 5.84-inch 19:9 display.

The smartphone has been launched in China in three variants which include a 3 GB + 32 GB variant at CNY 999 (around Rs 10,400), 4 GB + 32 GB variant at CNY 1,199 (around Rs 13,600) and 4 GB + 64 GB variant at CNY 1,299 (around Rs 13,600).

The Redmi 6 Pro sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC and Xiaomi has thrown in a large, 4,000 mAh battery into the smartphone.

The phone also gets an AI-enabled dual-camera setup comprising of a primary 12 MP sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor. There is an 8 MP camera on the front.

In China, the phone is available in Flame Red, Cherry Blossom Powder, Gold, Stone Black and Blue colour options.

Redmi 6

The Redmi 6 featured a 5.45-inch HD+ display in an 18:9 aspect ratio. It came with a MediaTek Helio P22 chip and the storage options include a 3 GB + 32 GB and a 4 GB + 64 GB option, and aso a microSD card (up to 256 GB in size).

There is a 12 MP + 5 MP dual camera on the rear and a 5 MP selfie camera.

There is a fingerprint sensor on the rear and the phone is running MIUI 10 and includes a 3,000 mAh battery.

In China, the phone retails for CNY 799 (around Rs 8,000) and CNY 999 (around Rs 10,000) for the 3 GB and 4 GB option respectively.

Redmi 6A

The phone externally is similar to the Redmi 6 as it comes with the same display, but internally it's not the same. The Redmi 6A is powered by a Helio A22 chipset.

It comes with only 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, with an option to expand the storage via a microSD card.

It comes with a 13 MP single camera on the rear and a 5 MP front camera.

It offers the AI-aided face unlock feature as a biometric login option but doesn't come with a fingerprint scanner. The battery is also a 3,000 mAh unit.

This phone retails for CNY 599 (around Rs 6,000).

Both the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A phones support 4G on both SIMs.

The Redmi 6 series falls under the budget to mid-range section.

The Redmi 6 Pro which was listed on its official site in China just hours before its launch went up for sale at the starting price of CNY 999, which is approximately Rs 10,400.